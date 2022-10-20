Bastion's return date to Overwatch 2 finally revealed: When is the hero making his way back to the shooter?

Bastion is a Hero in Overwatch 2 who was recently removed from the title due to a bug in the Hero's ultimate ability along with Torbjörn. While no return date was confirmed for this Omnic Hero post his removal, the community now finally has insights on his arrival to the shooter title.

Bastion was also featured in the original Overwatch game from 2016. Since then, he has received an entire overhaul and reworks for the latest title.

Being an iconic Hero for the series, his removal had fans upset. However, based on the latest intel received via Jon Spector, his return date has been confirmed.

Everything fans need to know about Bastion's return in Overwatch 2

Jon Spector @Spex_J Good news, everyone. Bastion and Torbjorn have been located in Junkertown, and we are arranging for them to rejoin the other agents of Overwatch on 10/25. Good news, everyone. Bastion and Torbjorn have been located in Junkertown, and we are arranging for them to rejoin the other agents of Overwatch on 10/25.

Bastion will finally be joining the rest of the Hero roster on October 25, 2022, along with Torbjörn and will return with Overwatch 2's Halloween event called Junkerstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, which also begins on the same date.

As stated in the tweet, Bastion and Torbjörn have been located in Junkertown, implying that both the Heroes that were removed are coming back to the game this Halloween event.

Overwatch 2 was launched on October 4. However, due to a bug in Bastion's ability, he was taken down from the playable roster. While Torbjörn was only removed from the Competitive play mode, the former was entirely removed from the title on October 10. He has since been absent from the game but will finally make a return next week.

Why was Bastion removed from Overwatch 2?

Bastion was removed from the title temporarily due to a bug in his ultimate 'Artillery' ability. This glitch allowed him to shoot infinite mortars at his enemies.

Usually, his ultimate comes with an ammo count of three. However, due to this game-breaking bug, players were able to exploit his ultimate and rain down unlimited fire on unsuspecting enemies, and thus, provide themselves with an unfair advantage.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch QUICK PSA



Bastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits!



🛠️ Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play. QUICK PSABastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits!🛠️ Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play. 🚨 QUICK PSA 🚨 Bastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits! 🛠️ Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play. https://t.co/ghjLL5KV7b

Developers quickly took notice of this and he was immediately removed from the game along with Torbjörn who possessed similar problems.

Overwatch 2 is a first-person team-based shooter title where two teams of five players each compete against each other using 'Heroes' who possess unique abilities and powers.

Each Hero belongs to a role and every role in the game has its own responsibilities in a match.

It is free to play and is currently available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

