Battlefield 2042 first gameplay trailer revealed

EA and Dice recently revealed their first gameplay trailer for Battlefield 2042 during the Summer Game Fest today.

After the World War era of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, the developers are coming up with Battlefield 2042, which will be set in the near future. Since the release of the cinematic trailer on June 9th, players were eagerly waiting for the first gameplay video of Battlefield 2042.

Finally, the first gameplay video was released during the Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcases in the Summer Game Fest.

Gameplay details of Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 is a shooter set in a futuristic world. Since its cinematic trailer came out, fans have been excited to learn more about the details of the game. They finally got a taste as the developers revealed their first gameplay trailer today during Summer Game Fest.

The developers also tweeted the video later.

The tweet read:

"Adapt and overcome. First gameplay of Battlefied 2042."

Battlefield 2042 will be coming up with some exciting new features in the game as well. For the first time, the conquest will support 128 player modes on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It is also bringing a new Hazard Zone mode. However, Battlefield 2042 will not feature any Campaign or Battle Royale mode at launch.

The developers have confirmed that there will be seven different maps in Battlefield 2042.

They are:

Orbital - Kourou, French, Guiana

Hourglass - Doha, Qatar

Kaleidoscope - Songdo, South Korea

Manifest - Brani Island, Singapore

Discarded - Alang, India

Breakaway - Queen Maud Land, Antartica

#Battlefield 2042 Gameplay Trailer.



Number of sectors per map (each sector features several objectives).



- Obital: 6 (A,B,C,D,E,F)

- Hourglass: 5 (A,B,C,D,E)

- Discarded: 5 (A,B,C,D,E)

- Breakaway: 6 (A,B,C,D,E,F) pic.twitter.com/L4Vf4UvImY — Battlefield 2042 (@Battlefiel2042) June 13, 2021

There will be three different editions for Battlefield 2042: Standard Edition, Gold Edition, and the Ultimate Edition. The game will be available on Origin, Steam, Epic, XBOX One, XBOX Series X|S, PS4 and PS5.

