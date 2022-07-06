Battlefield 2042 update 1.1 patch notes (July 6): Balance changes to vehicles and DMRs, bug fixes, and more

A new Battlefield 2042 update has dropped today, focusing on some of the performance issues the game has been having almost ever since its launch.

There were dozens of fixes on the cards today, along with balance changes to both vehicles and DMRs.

Moreover, some new features will also be making their way to the Portal experience as it looks to add new parameters and modifiers to the Rules Editor. This will allow players to create their own modes and have more control over that aspect of the game than they previously had.

Battlefield 2042 fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up DICE’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Battlefield 2042 patch 1.1 official notes

General

A new widget has been added to the Main Menu, showing how many friends are online. You’ll now also see the number of online friends directly in the Social tab

Voice Chat options now show you which device is being used for voice input

Resolved some instances where Controllers would not provide input when launching the game

You will no longer get stuck at the “party leader selects game” screen in the lobby when the party leader has already entered the next game. Friends stick together!

You’ll no longer see Unassigned or Not Set text in menus when using an alternate controller scheme

A Party Leader icon has been added to the Social menu

Camera settings for Vehicle 3rd person Field of View now apply immediately without having to cycle through camera options again

Changing Squads while in a party now automatically sets your VoIP setting to Party

The Kill Log sometimes didn’t show all kills made when “Show Kills Made” setting was to ALL. It now properly shows all kills.

Weapon Charms should now always be visible on weapons while scrolling through the menu

Bonus Missions now show the correct expiration time

End of Round visuals for Battle Pass rewards are no longer missing after playing a Portal match

The Zoom button now functions correctly when previewing Charms in the catalog

Zooming in/out has been made smoother while in preview menus

Fixed overlapping icons in Tags for players you’ve taken down

Completed Challenges that previously didn’t give out their reward should now retroactively grant them

Reduced XP reward of Spot Assists to 10 XP

How Players of the Match are selected is now more consistent

Player Icons and Healthbars now update faster when their state changes

Made various changes to smooth out the overall camera experience

Further new XP events have been added:

New Pilot Kill Bonus Event – triggers alongside you snipe and kill the pilot of an air vehicle

New Disarming Mine Event – triggers when you disarm an enemy AT Mine using Interact

Repair Assist – triggers when someone in a vehicle you recently repaired kills an enemy with that vehicle

The Kill Card has received several improvements:

list of nearby or incoming receivers is now visible on the Kill Card alongside information about the killer

If there are no assists involved in a kill, then assists will not show on the Killcard

There is now an animation for when the Killcard is showing on-screen or when hiding or skipping it

Battlefield Portal

New game presets Air Superiority and Ground Superiority have been added to the Web Builder

Players are able to adjust vehicle count in Air Superiority and Ground Superiority game modes

AI Soldiers are now better at climbing ladders across Classic era maps

Underbarrel attachments can now be resupplied as expected by Ammo Crates

Added Ranger to Restrictions tab

Teleportation action block now works inside HQs

Audio

New and unique character voices have been added for:

Battlefield 1942 British Engineer

Battlefield 1942 American Anti-Tank

Battlefield 1942 German Engineer (aka Günter)

Additional voice over lines have been added for Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3 non-squad soldiers

Maps

Added 4 extra-small layouts for existing maps (Battle of the Bulge, El Alamein, Kaleidoscope and Manifest). These are suitable for creating new Vehicle TDM experiences, but they’ll also work with Team Deathmatch and Free-for-All modes

Several fixes have been made across Classic era maps to resolve terrain, prop and collision issues

Modifiers

Added Passenger Seat Modifier: disabling passenger seats allows for a higher maximum number of vehicles.

Added the option to toggle passenger seats availability

Added Set Max Health Multiplier modifier for vehicles

Added InfiniteWeaponMagazines modifier

Added Projectile speed multiplier modifier for throwable items

Rules Editor

Added CompareVehicleName value block and VehicleName selection list block

Added GetVehicleState GetPosition value block for vehicles

Added GetVehicleState GetFacingDirection value block for vehicles

Added AllPlayersInsideVehicle array value block

Added GetVehicleState LinearVelocity value block

Added the option to enable and disable capture points in Air Superiority and Ground Superiority experiences

Added GetCapturePoint value block

Allow error reports to send additional payloads in Error Logs

Add new action block for sending custom error reports in Logic Editor

Vehicles

Bad Company 2

Replaced the UH-60 on the Russian team with the Mi-24 Hind

Replaced the BMP-2 on the Russian team with the BMD-3

Battlefield 3

Added the A-10 Warthog and SU-25TM Frogfoot as new vehicles

Gadgets

Resolved several clipping animations for melee weapons while vaulting over obstacles

Resolved several gadgets clipping through hands while vaulting

The EMP effect from thrown EMP Grenades will no longer affect players outside the visual radius

FXM-33 AA Missile

FXM-33 AA Missile UI will no longer remain on screen while switching to another weapon

Fixed an issue where no ‘In Stealth’ state is displayed while locking on to Helicopters with the FXM-33 AA

Repair Tool

The “Repairing” voice over no longer plays when attempting to repair destroyed vehicles

Using the Repair Tool no longer sometimes causes the camera to shake

Smoke Grenade Launcher

The Smoke Grenade Launcher’s name is now properly displayed in the Kill Log and Kill Card

SOFLAM

The overlay on vehicles for the SOFLAM now has the accurate colors; grey when in progress and yellow when fully locked on

Spawn Beacon

The Spawn Beacon now takes 1 to 2 bullets to destroy instead of 4 to 7

Hazard Zone

Increased cost of the Data Drive Scanner from 0 to 200

Now only shows players carrying Data Drives when scanning

Data Drives are now globally shown in the world

IBA Armor Plates are now free and the default gadget

If your squad wipes before the first extraction, then the whole squad is redeployed one time after 15 seconds, at a different location from where you first inserted

Redeploy and Second Chance now spawns players at 500m instead of 100m. Until the player is 100m above the ground, the parachute cannot be used

Several further changes have been added to get into a Hazard Zone match faster:

Map Overview has been removed

Reduced the amount of players needed to start the timer for starting the round, even if the server isn’t full yet

Reduced the start timer from 2 -> 1 minute

Tactical Items

Quickdraw Holster has been removed

Throwable Increase I – Increased to +2 extra throwable, up from +1

Faster Healing I – Increased healing with 50%, up from 20%

Insider Information – Increased location reveal from 30s -> 60s before impact

Insider Information – Reduced rarity to Rare, down from Epic

Insider Information – Reduced costs from 400 -> 200 Credits

Biometric Scanning – Now spots enemies for 100% longer, up from 50%

Biometric Scanning – Increased rarity to Rare, up from Common

Biometric Scanning – Increased costs from 100 -> 200 Credits

Table Deal – Increased cost from 400 -> 600 Credits

Ammo Increase II – Increased to +3 additional magazines, up from +2

Ammo Increase II – Increased rarity to Epic, up from Rare

Ammo Increase II – Increased cost from 400 -> 600 Credits

Faster Healing II – Increased healing with 100%, up from 50%

Faster Healing II – Increased cost from 400 -> 600 Credits

Maps & Modes

Fixed several visual, collision, lighting, and interaction-related bugs across Current era maps

Resolved an issue on Discarded that could cause defending players to become stuck when spawning

Resolved instances on Discarded where EMP Grenades exploded without delay after being thrown

It no longer happens that the wrong voice overs would sometimes play when a match was in overtime

Breakthrough

Distinctive icons have been added for both Attackers and Defenders

Directional retreat indicators have been added for defenders. This helps you understand in which direction you need to retreat

Objective icons now show a hold Hold, Defend, Attack or Retake description to make it easier to understand where you need to go

Audio has been tweaked to increase the feeling of tension during a match

The transition from the match into the End of Round screen has been smoothened

Soldier

Soldiers will no longer sometimes clip through terrain when running up steep slopes

Gadgets and weapons will no longer sometimes clip through walls while vaulting

Ping locations are no longer inaccurate when in a vehicle seat as a passenger

Jumping will no longer sometimes be interrupted after sliding

Soldier hip rotation animations have been improved

You are now able to vault over some angled walls that prevented this previously

You are now able to move while Aiming Down Sights and being prone

Strafing no longer causes the camera to slightly move

Fixed an issue where your 3P animation wouldn’t always show that you were in traversal sprint

The revive animation for enemy soldiers has been polished

Animations for a soldier jumping and descending from an upside down plane have been improved

Changing to your primary weapon in mid melee attack now shows the correct melee animation

Fall damage should no longer be inconsistent

Animations while looking down during traversal sprint have been improved

Pinging an enemy Hovercraft no longer plays a voice over indicating it’s empty and ready for use

Players should no longer slide away after a takedown

Resolved a broken animation while throwing an Ammo Crate or Medical Crate while vaulting

The death animation when redeploying has been removed

The Parachute / Wingsuit hint no longer remains on screen after either is deployed

You will no longer automatically enter a vehicle if you revive a teammate who was under it

You’ll no longer get a takedown prompt when a takedown is currently being performed on you

It’s now possible to interrupt the Initial Deploy animation while ADS

Moving sometimes caused specific weapons to have their animations broken, this has been fixed

When reviving a player there was a chance that the weapon attachments would get all spooky and become misplaced. We’ve cured their fear of the dead

Several improvements have been added to soldier movement animations:

Separated aiming from turning so 3P animations can now look around slightly before triggering a turn animation

Added leaning to 3P animations

Added new and improved idle animations

Specialists

Angel

A blocked loadout message no longer appears in error when interacting with the Loadout Crate

It’s now possible to remain crouched while interacting with Angels’ Supply Crate.

Resolved a repeating animation when repeatedly selecting the Supply Bag

The 3P flash effect is now visible while being revived by Angel

Angel’s Trait has been reworded to indicate he now only supplies ammo, instead of armor

Boris

Resolved several inconsistent placement areas for the SG-36 Sentry Gun on Exposure

The “Place Turret” hint no longer shows after the SG-36 Sentry Gun has already been deployed

The SG-36 Sentry Gun can no longer fire downwards at extreme angles

The SG-36 Sentry Gun can now fall through broken glass

Casper

It’s no longer possible to deploy the OV-P Recon Drone in elevators which allows players to see through walls. This will now instead destroy the drone.

Dozer

The correct Kill Card is now displayed while Dozer dies from heavy fire while having the SOB-8 Ballistic Shield deployed

The SOB-8 Ballistic Shield can now block missiles from the G-84 TGM

Falck

Using ADS with the S21 Syrette Pistol now shows the correct visual instead of a red lined pattern

Shooting allies with the S21 Syrette Pistol no longer sometimes triggers the friendly fire voice over

Lis

Being hit by EMP Field Grenades now causes you to exit the G-84 TGM TV screen

Fixed an issue that caused Lis’ G-84 TGM missile to bounce off of certain bushes

Fixed an issue that caused Sundance’s Anti Armor grenade to lock onto and chase Lis’ G-84 TGM missile

Increased the delay for exiting the G-84 TGM’s screen to 1 second

It’s no longer possible to damage friendly air vehicles with the G-84 TGM’s missile

The G-84 TGM missile will no longer bounce off vehicles

Rao

The Hack indicator should no longer freeze in place after starting a hack

Sundance

The Anti-Armor Smart Explosive UI no longer gets stuck in lock on when the grenade has already been deployed

The Kill Feed now properly indicates players killed by the Scatter Grenade

Paik

Scrolling through weapons with a mouse wheel will no longer activate Paik’s EMG-X Scanner

UI/HUD

The Commo Rose now shows shortened objective names so the text doesn’t clip or overlap

The Nearby Players list now accurately reflects nearby teammates

Players dying due to friendly fire no longer show up as an enemy in the Kill Feed

The Need Spotting Commorose command no longer displays empty text in the game feed

Player name tags no longer change position while occluded by cover

You’ll no longer see a hit indicator when shooting a dead enemy

Vehicles

Anti-Air and Anti-Tank lock on missiles will now acquire new targets without a delay. This should make switching targets significantly smoother

Anti-Tank missiles now also lock on to empty vehicles to prevent you from losing your target if the target vehicle is abandoned

Overall target acquisition for lock on missiles has been improved

The YG-99 would sometimes look a little banged up in the collection screens. We’ve buffed it out

Fixed Stealth bombing coordinates so they no longer show negative values

We have taught our autocorrect how to spell Suppressed within the Stealth Helicopter weaponry descriptions

While flying an aircraft, the yawing input now stops when the mouse is not moving.

Fixed an issue where a second TOW missile could be fired from vehicles while still controlling the first one

Fixed an issue where the minimap view cone would not follow the camera in driver/pilot freelook, gunner and passenger seats

Damage markers distance to center updated in vehicles to solve overlapping HUD

Driving over a street lamp no longer makes the camera go inside the vehicle. Vehicle love lamp

You should no longer see the landing gear on the SU-57 while it’s in flight

Dying while driving the Polaris Sportsman will no longer cause the camera to violently shake

Fixed an issue where Stealth Helicopter bombs would sometimes jitter as they fell

Bullet tracers would sometimes go in the wrong direction while firing from vehicle weapons. We’ve reset their internal compass and they now point in the right direction

Vehicle grenade crosshairs no longer display the wrong ammo

Fixed an issue where the critical health recovery audio cue triggers every time you exit vehicle

Crashing an air vehicle into a friendly vehicle will no longer mark them as an enemy in the kill cam

F-35E Panther / SU-57 FELON – 25mm Cannon (internal)

Damage increased from 20 -> 30

Damage Fall Off start increased from 100 -> 250

Minimum dispersion has been removed

Maximum dispersion decreased from 1 -> 0.7

Dispersion increase per shot has been lowered

Airplane Air-to-Ground Missile

Missile Rate of Fire increased from 30 -> 90

Replenish delay increased from 8 -> 20s

Lock time increased from 1 -> 1.5s

Lock release time reduced from 1 -> 0.5s

Airplane Air-to-Air missile

Increased lock from 1 -> 1.5s

MD540 Nightbird – Mounted 20mm Cannons:

Rate of Fire lowered to 250 -> 200

Replenish time increased from 1.8 -> 2.5

T28 / M1A5 – Kinetic Grenade Weapon Pod

Lower blast radius from 10 -> 7m

Lowered inner blast radius from 4 -> 3m

MAV

Autocannon has been adjusted to make it a close-range anti-vehicle weapon with diminished power over longer distances:

Speed decreased from 980 -> 300

Rate of fire increased from 120 -> 140

Damage increased from 40 -> 65

Added damage fall off start distance at 25m

Added damage fall off end distance 150m

Added blast damage fall off curve

Blast damage increased from 10 -> 25

Blast radius from 1 ->3m

MV38-Condor – 50mm Cannon Pod

Now fires single shots

Rate of Fire reduced from 110 -> 40

Longer replenish delay to fit the new slower rate of fire

Weapons

AK24 no longer incorrectly shows it has a single rate of fire

Fixed an issue where AK-24 attachments would not lower the recoil of the weapon as intended

Fixed an issue where AC-42 magazines were displaying an incorrect rate of fire

Fixed MCS-880 Flechettes doing unintended high damage at longer ranges

Fixed an issue where some weapons wouldn’t play reload sounds while using an underbarrel attachments

Fixed an issue where the SWS-10 Extended mag has a negative rate of fire within the collection screen

Updated DDM4 magazines so bullets are not shown through scopes

Fixed an issue where the time to live on the Incendiary grenade underbarrel was too short

Fixed an issue where attachments were not available when opening the Plus Menu

Fixed an issue which would cause the bipod to deploy itself changing scopes

Laser sights would stop working while in 1P when a player would switch equipment or enter in a vehicle. This no longer happens

Exiting a vehicle with the DXR-1 triggers no longer triggers the bipod deploy animation

M44 Revolver damage increased up to 75m

Fixed an issue that caused aim assist to not work for vehicle passengers in open seats

Fixed an issue where swapping attachments caused some underbarrel attachments to become activated incorrectly

Fixed an issue that made it possible to fire faster than intended with some bolt action rifles by swapping attachments

BSV-M: 700 -> 790

SVK: 860 -> 960

VCAR: 600 -> 700

DM7: 740 -> 800

BSV-M / DM7: 1.9x -> 2.2x

SVK 1.5x -> 1.6 x

VCAR: 1.8x -> 2x

