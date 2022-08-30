Battlefield 2042 Season 2 Master of Arms official patch notes: New Battle Pass, Operator, weapons, and more

Battlefield 2042 is finally getting its next major update in the form of Master of Arms, which will host a plethora of new features and gameplay updates.

The update will go live later today and will introduce a new Battle Pass for the shooter, along with a new Operator, vehicles, weapons, and more.

The Season 2 update is one of the most highly anticipated patches among Battlefield 2042 players. It will be interesting to see just how well Master of Arms plays out when the update finally drops.

Battlefield 2042 fans looking for a detailed description of the Season 2 patch notes can look up DICE’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Battlefield 2042 Season 2 Master of Arms official patch notes

1) General

You told us that you want to experience Breakthrough and Rush as both an Attacker and Defender while playing. We have made a change where after EoR you now automatically switch teams and play the same map on the opposing side before switching maps.

Improved text readability in the Breakthrough gamemode widget and added text icons to help explain objectives, such as "Capture."

Fixed a bug when preview a rank locked weapon, Locked by Battlepass is displayed.

New Player Card Backgrounds are available for Crawford, AM-40,Avancys, PF51, EBLC-Ram, and Stranded.

New Player Card Tags are now available to earn unlock and earn.

New Assignments are available to unlock 2 Battlefield Portal Weapons in All-Out Warfare, to gain access to Season 1 content in case you missed it, and new weapons for use in Battlefield Portal.

Enemy Disrupted event XP has been reduced from 20 -> 5.

2) Battlefield Portal

All 1942 weapons now have optic attachment options.

All Portal soldiers now have access to Smoke Grenades via Loadout -> Throwable.

Custom Conquest has been added to the Battlefield Portal Builder as a new Conquest game mode with added customizable options for capture points and extra logic options for Battlefield Portal’s Rules Editor.

Multiple improvements have been made across Classic Era maps, such as removing and moving props, and resolving collision and terrain issues.

Players were sometimes unable to spawn on spawn beacons. It's fixed now.

Voice lines have been updated for 1942 British army non-squad soldiers, German army non-squad soldiers, and US army non-squad soldiers.

Visuals of weapon scopes within Portal have been improved by removing lens dirt on several scopes and adding edge tint to most lenses.

Battlefield Direct Communication @BattlefieldComm New: Vault Weapons



Two Battlefield Portal iconic weapons from the Battlefield 3 era are now available in the All-Out Warfare arsenal.



You’ll unlock the M16A3 & M60E4 Vault Weapons at your own pace via the new Assignment system New: Vault Weapons Two Battlefield Portal iconic weapons from the Battlefield 3 era are now available in the All-Out Warfare arsenal.You’ll unlock the M16A3 & M60E4 Vault Weapons at your own pace via the new Assignment system https://t.co/0o74DkaM7w

3) Rules Editor

Added EnableCapturePointDeploying block to Rules Editor

Added GetPlayersAtPoint block to Rules Editor

Added Lis, Mackay, and Paik to the Player Soldiers block in Rules Editor

Added Season 1 vehicles to Vehicle block in Rules Editor

4) Gadgets

Fixed an issue where the Motion Sensor changed teams, but not Icon, when thrown back by an enemy

Fixed issues with Ammo Bags on top of vehicle wrecks not despawning after a wreck disappears

Incendiary fire can now damage both your own and enemy deployables

Smoke Grenades can now put out incendiary grenades

CG Recoilless M5

Fixed clipping issues when reloading with the CG Recoilless M5

Fixed issues with CG Recoilless M5 status screen flickering

Smoke Grenade Launcher

Fixed a bug where the Smoke Grenade Launcher did not drop on death in Hazard Zone

5) Maps

Fixed an issue where interaction with the Metal doors around the Oil Rig would sometimes not trigger and were slow overall

Fixed an issue were players could trigger clipping through skyscraper on the Hourglass rooftops

Fixed an issue with an invisible wall near a ledge close to the B1 sector on Breakaway.

Fixed an issue where you encounter difficulties when traversing the last step of the stairs while prone on Exposure

Fixed an issue on Exposure where you would be deployed onto a different objective than what was selected

Fixed broken smoke VFX on Orbital

Fixed and issue where the thunder VFX on Manifest was too intense

Battlefield 2042 Season 2 Master of Arms has a 1pm BST UK launch time (12pm UTC and 8am EST) on August 30.

