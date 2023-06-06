Battlefield 2042 Season 6 confirmed: Expected release date, content, and more

The fifth season of Battlefield 2042 is right around the corner, which has gotten many players excited. The major update is bringing in a lot of new content, including a new map, weapons, quality-of-life improvements, and much more. That said, players had doubts about whether EA will continue supporting the game after the end of Season 5, which have now all been cleared.

Season 5 is set to kick off the second year of the game, and given that the number of players has been below expectations since launch, most fans were concerned that the game is at the end of its life cycle.

When is Battlefield 2042 Season 6 releasing?

Season 5: New Dawn launches on Wednesday, and your #Battlefield 2042 journey will continue with Season 6.Stay tuned for more info later in Season 5 👀

On June 5, 2023, two days before the launch of Season 5 of the game, DICE confirmed with an official tweet that Battlefield 2042 would be receiving a sixth season, and new content for the game will keep being released. This news has cleared all players' speculations as many expected EA to stop supporting it and allocate the developers to the next Battlefield game, which is already in development, as confirmed by the publishers.

Each season in Battlefield 2042 lasts about 12 weeks, and given that Season 4 launched on February 28 and is scheduled to end on July 7, it can be safely speculated that Season 6 of the game will release on Wednesday, September 13.

However, developers can change their plans anytime, and this information should be taken with a pinch of salt. Moreover, although the game will be receiving content for the second running year, major updates beyond Season 6 are unknown. It seems that DICE will make decisions based on how the community reacts to new content and, accordingly, release a Season 7.

There is no official news about the content for the later season, but players can expect new maps, specialists, weapons, equipment, and more to be added to the game in the sixth season, given that there is only one map being released in the upcoming major update with no new specialist.

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 goes live on July 7 on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

