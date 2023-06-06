Battlefield 2042 Season 5 New Dawn (Update #5.0.0) full patch notes, new weapons, and more

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 New Dawn is here, breathing in a new life in their controversial entry into the iconic first-person military shooter title. The game launched in an unfinished state, with the only good thing being Battlefield Portal. The developers stuck with the title, improving and implementing changes. With Season 5, the game introduces a new map, new weapons, and a lot of quality-of-life improvements.

The new season launches tomorrow. Let's take a look at the full patch note for Season 5 New Dawn, and what's new in it.

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 New Dawn (Update #5.0.0) full patch notes

The Season 5 New Dawn kicks off year 2 of Battlefield 2042. The update brings new weapons, a new map, as well as several community-requested quality-of-life features. The main highlight of the update is as follows.

New Map: Reclaimed

Reclaimed New Weapons: XCE BAR, GEW-46 & BFP.50

XCE BAR, GEW-46 & BFP.50 New Gadgets: Spring Grenade, Anti-Tank Grenade, Mini Grenade, RPG-7V2

Spring Grenade, Anti-Tank Grenade, Mini Grenade, RPG-7V2 New Battle Pass featuring all-new cosmetics for Specialists, Weapons, Vehicles, and more.

featuring all-new cosmetics for Specialists, Weapons, Vehicles, and more. Quality of Life Improvements: Vault Weapon Attachments & Universal Cosmetics, Reworking Vehicle Loadouts, Specialist Improvements for Dozer & Irish, Squad Management, Damage Unit UI, and more.

Vault Weapon Attachments & Universal Cosmetics, Reworking Vehicle Loadouts, Specialist Improvements for Dozer & Irish, Squad Management, Damage Unit UI, and more. Arriving later in Season 5: Further Vault Weapon Attachments, Hourglass Map Rework, and further Quality of Life Improvements like Squad Orders.

With that being said, let's take a look at the full patch notes for Battlefield 2042 Season 5 New Dawn.

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 New Dawn (Update #5.0.0) - General Fixes and Options

The QR code to navigate players to the support website is now scannable on Android devices

Fixed an issue where players in solo/co-op were being placed in separate squads when joining friends

Added a “Reduce Sprint Camera Motion” option in accessibility settings to reduce Camera Motion for those who are easily susceptible to motion sickness.

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 New Dawn (Update #5.0.0) - Audio

Overall weapon mix and audio tweaks.

Specialist movement sounds are improved to match each specialist's gear

Fixed an audio issue on Stranded where two area types briefly overlap while zip-lining to the ship

Fixed an audio issue where voiceovers are sometimes not present during the insertion phase of the prologue

Fixed an audio issue where weapon handling sounds are sometimes missing on insertion.

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 New Dawn (Update #5.0.0) - AI & Soldier Improvements

The Penguins have been tampering with the Ranger payload, and it will now take more damage from infantry projectiles. Not the Penguins, the Ranger.

Fixed an issue where a MCOM in Rush could get stuck in a defused state if an AI Soldier gets removed while trying to defuse the bomb.

Fixed issues that resulted in AI Soldiers not trying to avoid some grenades. Don’t ask.

AI Soldiers will no longer keep moving and firing at the End of the Round. They’ll just have to accept that the round is over, and there will be another one.

AI Soldiers will now be able to enter vehicles directly from using a parachute.

Fixed an issue that would cause the player to be pushed away from bushes when proning near them.

Made improvements in ensuring the parachute cannot be deployed on smaller jumps between platforms.

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 New Dawn (Update #5.0.0) - Battlefield Portal

Breakthrough is now available within Battlefield Portal. You will be able to create Custom Experiences for Breakthrough and Breakthrough Small via the Web Builder. Due to the complexities of Breakthrough, Custom Scripting will not be available for this mode.

Fixed an issue that allowed Irish to use his APS Shootdown Sentinel when it was restricted.

Fixed an issue that caused the Taser Baton melee weapon to appear incorrectly in the Battlefield 3 category.

Fixed various placeholder names and icons for weapons in the restricted 2042 attachment category.

The RM68 will now have the correct icon when setting up a Portal experience.

Attachments belonging to Vault Weapons are now present in the Attachment tab via the Web Builder.

Adjusted turret speed of the M1A2 from Bad Company 2 and Tiger 1 from Battlefield 1942 to be compatible with aim decouple from body option.

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 New Dawn (Update #5.0.0) - Specialists & Gadgets

RPG-7V2 has received a balance pass to be more in line with All-Out Warfare Game Modes and State of Play.

A tutorial video for the FGM-148 Javelin and XM370A is now present within the Collection Screen.

The Collection Screen video for the FXM-33 AA Missile now shows the lock-on prompt as intended.

The Collection Screen will now display the correct magazine names.

Updated IBA Armor Plate's Gadget Description to mention that it only protects the torso.

Deployable Gadgets are now destroyed after a territory control change on Breakthrough or Rush.

Resolved a number of textual inconsistencies within the Collection Screen on a variety of Gadgets.

The Repair Tool is now grayed out when pressing/holding shift while using a parachute.

Fixed an issue where you wouldn't swap back to the last equipped Weapon or Gadget whenever you closed the Call In Military tablet.

You will now be able to place the Insertion Beacon within areas affected by smoke.

Fixed an issue that prevented SFX from playing when using Soflam Designator to designate enemy vehicles.

Fixed an issue that would prevent players from accessing the Soflam Designator’s camera after deploying the Gadget.

Fixed an issue that caused players to be unable to restock on ammo when recently damaged.

Firing the Smoke Grenade Launcher no longer self-spots on the minimap.

Throwing Knives will now benefit from Aim Assist, allowing them to attract and slow down while in hip fire. They will not benefit from snap assistance.

Players will no longer take damage when destroying Sentry Turrets or Shootdown Sentinels

Grenades will no longer detonate from other explosions.

The Penguins have been working hard on their research of the Incendiary Grenade and have found a breakthrough that allowed them to increase the radius by 15%. Toasty.

Concussion Grenade

All Recon Specialists will now be able to use the Concussion Grenade.

Near radius has been increased from 6m to 8m

Total radius remains unaffected at 12m.

Increased the angle acceptance in order to be considered a frontal concussion from 60 degrees to 70 degrees.

Duration at which Concussion Grenade lasts has been increased in the following conditions:

Near + Frontal Facing from 2s to 2.5s

Far + Frontal Facing from 1.5s to 1.75

Near + Side from 0.75s to 1.2s

Prox Sensors

Increased the number of Prox Sensors that can be carried from 1 to 2

Increased the number of Prox Sensors that can be deployed at once from 1 to 2

Reduced the radius of the Prox Sensors scan from 20m to 15m, which will offset some of the benefits of these adjustments.

Angel

Fixed an issue that prevented the Tracer Dart from being able to resupply from Angel's loadout crate.

Blasco

The Area of Effect for Blasco’s Signal Jammer will no longer tilt when the Gadget is on a slope.

Enemies disrupted by Blasco's Signal Jammer will no longer stop revealing their position when the affected player shoots their weapon.

Blasco’s Signal Jammer will no longer protect itself from spotting.

Casper

Enemy or friendly players can no longer climb upon Casper's drone and fly with it.

Added thermal vision to Casper's OVP-Recon Drone when zooming in.

Dozer

Dozer's deploying shield animation will now correctly play immediately after throwing a grenade.

Dozer's shield will now correctly play a fling/push away animation in 1st person view when being hit by a rocket, missile or tank shell.

Fixed an issue that allowed Dozer to jump for an unlimited amount of time while his shield was equipped.

Dozer's Shield bash sound is now played when hitting enemies at the edge of the melee range.

Dozer's shield can now destroy the Medical Crate, T-UGS, Anti-Tank Mine, Ammo Crate, C5 Explosive, M18 Claymore, Prox Sensor, and Loadout Crate.

Fixed an issue which would cause deflected bullets from Dozer's shield to not damage enemy players.

Fixed an issue that would cause incorrect animations between first and third perspectives with Dozer.

Fixed an issue where Dozer would be unable to switch weapons when in a prone state while switching from Shield to a Melee Weapon.

Fixed an issue that caused Dozer to not take damage and enter the heavy hit animation when an RPG would hit his shield.

Added a unique shield bullet impact sound for Dozer

Falck

Falck's Syrette Pistol projectiles no longer deal damage to Dozer when they hit his Ballistic Shield.

Falck's Syrette Pistol will now begin to replenish ammo when the reserve is missing ammo (akin to Zain's XM370A), as opposed to waiting for an entire magazine to be missing.

Irish

Fixed an issue that caused the explosion of the Shootdown Sentinel to unintentionally interact with the EOD Bot and remove player input from controlling it.

Irish’s Deployable Cover will no longer damage players when it is destroyed.

Shootdown Sentinel State tweaks and louder pre-explosion on sticky

Sundance

Sundance's Anti-Armor Grenade has been removed from the game.

Zain

Fixed an issue that would prevent players from setting the Airburst range on the XM370A for specific structures.

XM370A's Range Number will now display the correct distance when looking through smoke.

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 New Dawn (Update #5.0.0) - Progression

Fixed issue where earning T1 Mastery on the Defibrillator did not reward the "Jack of All Trades" Achievement/Trophy.

Adjusted Pilot Kill XP to only be rewarded when the victim's air vehicle did not also get destroyed at the same time.

Avenger and Savior Kills now include who you avenged or saved in the XP log.

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 New Dawn (Update #5.0.0) - Hazard Zone

Fixed an issue that prevented the Javelin from being purchasable in Hazard Zone.

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 New Dawn (Update #5.0.0) - Vehicles

Removed yaw aim restriction from the LCAA Hovercraft, you can now rotate 360 degrees on the second seat.

Fixed an issue with EMKV90-TOR’s zoom level not working properly on higher FOVs

Active Protection Systems will now intercept Incendiary Grenades as intended.

The Active Protection Systems light signal is now working as intended on all graphical settings.

Fixed an issue that would cause animations to occur when in a vehicle open seat and switching weapons or gadgets.

VFX trails on dumbfire rockets now continue until the projectile reaches the target.

Barrage Missiles are no longer missing an audio cue when each rocket is replenished.

Improved aiming for passengers while the driver is turning the body of the vehicle.

Fixed an issue where weapon reload sound effects went missing after entering an open seat in a vehicle.

Fixed a missing key bind in some passenger seats.

We’ve done a full pass on camera positions on all passenger weapons to ensure they feel similar during gameplay.

Fixed an issue with shooting soldiers with a vehicle not triggering in combat state for spawning

Helicopter smart rockets will now lock onto designated targets

Added overheat sound effects to flak on LATV4 and Hovercraft, as well as Wildcat's Heavy AA.

The Air-to-Ground Missile no longer locks onto empty vehicles but will keep the lock if the enemy player leaves the vehicle during the lock sequence.

Lowered: Accepted angle of radar missiles from 10 to 5 (We’re not done with our response to this yet)

M5C Bolte

Players will no longer be able to shoot through the windshield of the Bolte

CAV-Brawler

The CAV-Brawler's 40mm Incendiary GL ammo box will now be attached to the weapon’s base.

Soldiers are no longer able to see through their body while in open seats of CAV-Brawler.

The CAV-Brawler should now display the correct hints while being locked on.

The CAV-Brawler's 40mm Incendiary projectile can no longer be briefly seen floating in front of the weapon.

EBAA Wildcat

The missing Lock-on SFX when using EBAA Wildcat has been located and is now present.

Lowered minimum damage of EBAA Wildcat's default primary weapon from 9 to 6

Damage fall off start distance is now set to 250m for the EBAA Wildcat’s default primary weapon.

Removed EBAA Wildcat's 30mm primary cannon inherited speed from the vehicle

Fixed a reload sound for Barrage missile on EBAA Wildcat

EBLC-RAM

The missing Lock-on SFX when using EBLC-RAM has been located and is now present.

Firing VFX is no longer misplaced on the EBLC-RAM when firing the Missile Launcher.

EBLC Ram will now be classified as a Heavy Armor vehicle.

Jets

Jets will now benefit from Rocket Pods.

You will now be able to look back while in the pilot seat of Jets.

Reduced the dispersion of 30mm cannons on Jets.

Increased the overheat rate of 30mm cannons on Jets.

Updated the Third Person Perspective Camera to be more responsive and precise to your inputs.

Tanks

Removed staff shell smart lock on, it now dumb fires like all other tank shells

Added an ability for staff shell to lock onto all laser designated target for extra damage

Turret speeds will now be correctly reflected within the Vehicle Weapon loadout screens.

Added an option to decouple the tank turning from aiming.

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 New Dawn (Update #5.0.0) - Vehicle Loadouts

LATV4 Recon

Removed: 50mm Cannon, 30mm Cannon & Grenade Launcher

Added: Canister Shot, Minigun with Thermal vision, HMG with Thermal vision & 20mm Flak

LCAA Hovercraft

Removed: TOW Missile from the passenger seat with these changes, to ensure that it further aligns this vehicle into its combat role. We feel that despite this item being skill based, a hovercraft should not have access to such a deadly item.

Added: LMG with Thermal vision, Minigun with Thermal Vision & HMG with Thermal vision

EBAA Wildcat

Removed: 57mm cannon, Rocket weapon pod, Mortar Pod & 40mm Volley pod

Added: 35mm Dual AA Cannons, Minigun with Thermal Vision & HMG with Thermal vision

MAV:

Removed: Flak Pod

Added: Incendiary Grenade Launcher

M5C Bolte

Removed: 30mm Cannon

Moved: Repair System to Slot 1 from Slot 2

Moved: Missile Launcher to Slot 2 from Slot 1

Added: 50mm Cannon, Incendiary Grenade Launcher and Passenger Detection Pulse.

M1A5, T28 and EBLC-RAM:

Added: Minigun with Thermal Vision & HMG with Thermal Vision

Increased: Heatseeker Missile Damage to Air Transport Vehicles

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 New Dawn (Update #5.0.0) - Weapons

Fixed an issue that caused the camera to shake erratically when firing the NVK S-22 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Fixed a visual inconsistency between the AEK-971 weapon model and its icon.

Fixed an issue where the Factory Barrel Muzzle on the LCMG was invisible while looking through a x2 scope or higher.

Fixed an issue that causes the RPK Flashlight to cast a shadow of the RPK's muzzle.

The SWS-10 and DXR-1 no longer clips through the ground while shooting from a prone position.

Increased the AK24 aim down sight movement speed to be inline with other Assault Rifles.

Incendiary Grenades now keep doing damage after you've switched weapons in Battlefield 2042.

Enemy nameplates no longer have a bright glow when looked at through T4 Thermal 2.5x scope in Battlefield 2042.

Fixed an issue where the SVK bullets were zeroed at a different distance than the rest of the weapons, resulting in high inaccuracies at medium and longer distances. This issue became increasingly visible with the addition of Thermal Scopes in Battlefield 2042.

Fixed an issue that caused the M26 Mass Underbarrel Launchers to share ammo pools across all the variations in Battlefield 2042

Fixed an issue that caused the M320 underbarrel launchers on the M16A3 to all fire HE instead of their intended variations in Battlefield 2042.

Reduced the maximum bullet capacity of the MTAR-21's extended magazine from 50 to 40

Longshot scope has been updated to read 12x instead of 40x in Battlefield 2042.

Fixed an issue that caused Weapon Scope Glints to not appear on several 4x and higher scopes and weapons in Battlefield 2042.

Fixed an issue that prevented the M416's flashlight from being turned on in Battlefield 2042.

GOL Sniper Magnum now displays its Fire Mode as Bolt Action instead of Single in Battlefield 2042.

Fixed an issue that caused the Kobra sight to clip through the M16A3 in Battlefield 2042.

Fixed an issue that caused the 40mm Smoke Underbarrel Launcher on the LCMG to display an incorrect name in the kill log if a player got a kill with it in Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 Season 5 New Dawn launches tomorrow, 7th June 2023, with New Weapons, maps, and more.

