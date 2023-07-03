Battlefield 2042 update #5.1.0 patch notes: AOW Attachments, Squad Spawning, and more

Battlefield 2042 update #5.1.0 for Season 5 New Dawn will be released tomorrow, July 4, 2023. The update primarily brings quality-of-life changes, including the M39 EMR, the SVD Vault Weapons receiving All-out-war attachment, and a 'Low Vehicle Health' prompt while spawning on the squad from the deploy menu. The update also brings fixes to audio, general gameplay, vehicles, weapons, and more when it launches tomorrow.

Battlefield 2042 had a rocky launch. The game was rushed out unfinished, resulting in massive disappointment for the fans of the two-decade-old series.

While the game has been receiving constant updates, Season 5 New Dawn, was a turning point for the title, bringing back many players with welcoming changes. Update #5.1.0 builds upon that to deliver quality-of-life changes. Let's take a look at the full patch notes

Battlefield 2042 update #5.1.0 full patch notes

Battlefield 2042 update #5.1.0 - Audio

Fixed an issue where grenades play the pin-out twice if you wait a long time to throw

Fixed an issue where silencers were affecting the underbarrel shotgun & launcher firing sounds

Updated when the game thinks the player is on the Exodus to catch edge cases where the game mix would be wrong.

Fixed visual and audio sync for the countdown timer at the End of Round.

Fixed bug where the Main menu character animations would sometimes not play because of audio being culled.

Added fallback to loading music when going to a level in case the normal loading music trigger doesn't get hit.

Expanding the season 5 main menu to be more alive and engaging with sounds of soldiers working, PA announcements, and alarms when joining a level, no penguin sounds, though, we'll keep asking.

Battlefield 2042 update #5.1.0 - General & Gameplay Improvements

Fixed an issue that caused players to stutter/jitter while freefalling at high speeds.

Dev Comment: This is also a speculative fix for an issue that prevented players from safely deploying their parachutes as they got close to the ground. Let us know if your experience improves!

Fixed an issue that caused damage numbers to appear in the skulltrain when the crosshair placed damage numbers option was enabled.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from canceling a Danger Ping.

Fixed an issue that would cause a pinged objective or vehicle to no longer be pinged if another squad member also pinged it.

Fixed an issue that would cause the confirm counter to count incorrectly if the Squad Leader canceled a previous ping.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to spot vehicles when inside of a vehicle.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to spot nearby enemies when inside a vehicle.

Fixed an issue causing vehicle icons on the minimap to stutter/jitter as they moved.

Fixed so Chat position respects Horizontal HUD padding.

You'll now be able to alter the scaling of Vehicle Seating and Game Hints within the HUD Options separately.

Added a preview window to the Options setting for the Minimap Orientation.

This preview window now also displays the updates above.

Battlefield 2042 update #5.1.0 - Battlefield Portal

Fixed an issue that caused default attachments on weapons to appear in the Restrictions tab

Thermal scopes have now been added to the restrictions tab in Battlefield Portal

Fixed an issue that caused multiple attachments to be missing from the restrictions tab

Fixed an issue that prevented the 2042 Vault weapons to not show in the 2042 rule editor

Fixed an issue that caused Season 4 weapon attachments to not show in the restrictions tab

Fixed an issue that allowed the default attachments of the 1942 Sniper Rifles to be turned off in the restrictions tab.

Battlefield 2042 update #5.1.0 - Maps

Reclaimed

Placed extra environmental cover and VFX to limit the ability for players to look into the spawn of the defending side while standing at a hill on D1.

Resolved an issue that allowed players to vault through a Guard Post wall near C1.

Battlefield 2042 update #5.1.0 - Modes

Hazard Zone has received a range of alterations to improve the overall experience and gameplay flow.

Hazard Zone Coins have been removed along with the buy phase at the start of the round and reward payout at the end.

Introduced XP gains as the primary reward function for successfully extracting, data drives define the amount of XP rewarded upon successful extractions. Take note, only two teams can extract in total - ensure you're one of them.

Like Conquest and Breakthrough, players can now bring their normal loadouts into Hazard Zone.

Improved the End of Round screen as part of the changes taking place with Hazard Zone.

Fixed issues with the EOR, which often would show the mission outcome as "failed" when you extracted just fine in reality.

Fixed various issues with HUD elements, particularly in-world icons of drives.

The Penguins have infiltrated the AI Soldiers' barracks and ruined their armor's durability, reducing health within Hazard Zone. It's fine. They're AI - they'll never notice.

Fixed a variety of issues around the Second Chance functionality.

Added a dynamic minimum player requirement. If not enough players join the lobby in time, the player requirement to start a round will be automatically reduced to a minimum amount of 8 players to start a round.

Hazard Zone - Known Issues

You cannot pick up any uplinks if your inventory is full of hard drives.

During the End of Round screen, there is a chance for the extraction to state incorrect information. This is a visual error and does not impact your extraction streak.

The End of Round screen will only show a max extraction streak of 10, this is a visual error, and your extraction streak will count beyond 10 - if you're skilled enough to reach those numbers.

Battlefield 2042 update #5.1.0 - Specialists & Gadgets

Fixed an issue allowing Irish's APS Shootdown Sentinel to unintentionally intercept vehicle weaponry from 20mm, 30mm, and 50mm cannons.

Claymore lasers accurately reflect team ownership and follow your custom enemy, ally, and squad colors. Meaning they are colorblind-friendly too!

Fixed an issue that caused Rao to enter an incorrect animation state when attempting to hack a vehicle that activated the CWP countermeasure mid-way through

Fixed an issue that prevented repairing a vehicle with the Repair Tool if you were standing next to a soldier.

Fixed an issue that caused overlapping text to occur when trying to lock onto a target that had been hit with the Tracer Dart.

Fixed some graphical issues on the Spring Grenade.

Fixed an issue that caused the Repair Tool UI to appear broken when repairing with a custom crosshair color.

Fixed an issue that caused the Lock On Diamond to get stuck if the enemy vehicle deployed the thermal smoke countermeasure.

Battlefield 2042 update #5.1.0 - Weapons

Fixed an issue that caused the default attachments of the 2042 era Vault Weapons not to be displayed on the collection screen

Fixed an issue that caused 1942, BF3, and BC2 default attachments not to show on weapons within the collection screen

Fixed an issue that caused the red dot sight on the PF51 sidearm to have a different field of view than other red dot sights

Fixed a graphical issue on the GEW-46 scope attachments when used in combination with the default weapon skin

Fixed an issue that caused the PP-2000 to be categorized as a BC2 Vault weapon incorrectly

Battlefield 2042 update #5.1.0 - Vehicles

Fixed an issue with a 20mm flak cannon where it did extra unintended damage in direct impacts

Lowered 20mm flak cannon impulse should no longer move your air vehicles or wobble.

Reduced range of 20mm flak to ~200m and below

Added replenishment to jets cannon to keep them consistent with other pods in the game

Increased range of jet rocket pods to 600m and below

AGM missiles on F-35E Panther should no longer lock onto empty vehicles

APS icon on vehicles now share the same icon as Irish's Shootdown Sentinel

Fixed an issue where the Nightbird's rockets were not fired from both rocket pods upon holding the fire button.

AT Mines dropped by the M5C Bolte now correctly sink into the ground after deployment.

Fixed an issue allowing heavy air vehicles to be used as a battering ram against light ground vehicles without taking collision damage. This will no longer be the case!

Improved the BC2 MI-240's gunner seat screen fade when zooming to be more responsive.

Fixed air vehicle camera clipping and crosshair visibility in all 3p views and transitions regular, zoom, rearview, and rearview zoom

Fixed an issue that caused vehicle tracks to continue to move and spawn particle effects when descending in a vehicle elevator

Updated the description text for the decouple aim option with some recommended settings.

Fixed an issue on the Stationary AA weapon that prevented screen shakes from playing when firing it.

When does Battlefield 2042 update #5.1.0 release?

The Battlefield 2042 update #5.1.0 releases on July 4, 2023, at 8 am UTC. It brings many quality-of-life changes to the title, including All-out-war attachments for the EMR and the SVD and improvements to Squad Spawning.

Battlefield is currently discounted by 75% on Steam for the Steam Summer Sale 2023, and it is a great time to jump in if you're looking for a military FPS title.

