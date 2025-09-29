Battlefield 6 and FC 26 publisher EA gets acquired for $55,000,000,000

In a surprise move, renowned publisher Electronic Arts (more popularly known as EA) has been acquired for a whopping $55 billion USD. The company behind popular video game franchises like Battlefield, EA FC, Dragon Age, and more is now under a group of investors, namely Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners, and the private equity firm Silver Lake.

This makes this buyout the most expensive in the history of any private investment. Here's everything to know about it.

What does EA's $55 billion USD acquisition entail, and what does it mean for gamers?

The tactical Star Wars: Zero Company is also in the works under the publisher (Image via EA)

As per the acquisition deal, the transaction will be in cash, and each shareholder will receive $210 per share in cash. EA's market value has also increased since this news dropped. As the biggest buyout in history, this means EA is now a privately-owned entity, although Saudi Arabia already owned some stake in the company before the acquisition.

Additionally, this includes an equity investment of approximately $36 billion, with $20 billion of debt financing from JPMorgan Chase, as well as $18 billion of funds when the transaction wraps up. This deal is expected to close in Q1 2027, so there is still some time. That said, not much is expected to change.

CEO Andrew Wilson is still in charge, and the publisher will be committed to releasing AAA products in the gaming space. As per the official statement from the publisher, this move aims to "accelerate innovation and growth to build the future of entertainment."

Here's what the CEO had to say in this regard:

"“Our creative and passionate teams at EA have delivered extraordinary experiences for hundreds of millions of fans, built some of the world’s most iconic IP, and created significant value for our business. This moment is a powerful recognition of their remarkable work,”

He continued, expressing that he was looking forward to a bright future with the new partners at the helm:

“Looking ahead, we will continue to push the boundaries of entertainment, sports, and technology, unlocking new opportunities. Together with our partners, we will create transformative experiences to inspire generations to come. I am more energized than ever about the future we are building.”

The headquarters will also remain in Redwood, California, in the USA, so the publisher can continue effective communication with their teams in the country. As such, fans concerned about the future of their beloved franchises, like Mass Effect, Dead Space, and more, have nothing to worry about.

Currently, EA has launched EA FC 26 for modern platforms with Battlefield 6 on the horizon, set for launch on October 10, 2025, for PC and consoles, as well as a remaster of Plants vs Zombies, dubbed Replanted, also coming next month.

