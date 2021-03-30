Battlefield 6 all set to have futuristic backdrop as per latest leaks

Battlefield 6 is one of the most anticipated games of 2021. When it comes to the world of first-person shooters, the Battlefield series is part of the best franchises ever. Players can connect with friends online and enjoy online multiplayer battles in these titles.

Video gamers have been ardently waiting for the release of Battlefield 6 ever since the title's development was announced. The developers confirmed that players would be able to play the game on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

While no official trailer has been released so far, a tech trailer was put out for Battlefield 6 during EA Play 2020 that players can check out below:

Battlefield 6 to have futuristic backdrop, as per latest leaks

“Tom Henderson's weekly GONE GOLD Newsletter #1 - BATTLEFIELD” https://t.co/cfQ5Umz36s (via @revue) — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 29, 2021

Recently a Battlefield 6 leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the game would be set in the future. Henderson stated in his newsletter that Battlefield 6 will be referred to as BATTLEFIELD and will take place ten to fifteen years from now.

Players can expect to use modern weapons, drones, and even military robots to their advantage.

The setting will be quite like how Call of Duty officials released Black Ops 2 in 2012, with the game being based in 2025 (hence, 10 to 15 years from its release date)

Henderson described Battlefield 6 as ‘Battlefield ¾ on steroids.’ Gamers can also expect a Battle Royale mode that they can enjoy. As per the leak, they can also look forward to watching the trailer of the game in May 2021.

Another leak on Reddit revealed that Battlefield 6 would have a Battle Royale mode where each match can have up to 128 players. The leak also claimed that three maps, Wake Island, Metro, and Locker, are confirmed.

Disclaimer: No official announcement has been made regarding any features of Battlefield 6. Players are requested to treat these leaks as rumors and not to get their hopes too high.

