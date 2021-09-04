Battlegrounds Mobile India pro Nova joins GodLike as content creator

Since the arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India on both Android and IOS devices, big organizations in the country have been surprising their fans with new announcements.

These companies are signing BGMI esports rosters and content creators to strengthen their hold over the market and become popular among the fans.

GodLike brings on board Battlegrounds Mobile India pro Nova as a content creator

The latest among the long list of orgs to sign a content creator is GodLike Esports. The Indian organization today signed former esports player and famous YouTuber Rahul "Nova" Dhankhar as a content creator.

Yesterday, GodLike Esports had teased this announcement in a funny way on their Instagram page, and the signing has now been confirmed.

Nova has been a part of the PUBG Mobile/BGMI scene since its inception. To start in the esports sector, he, along with TeamIND, represented India at the PMSC 2018 Asia. Nova then played in various teams such as The Dreamers, Brawlers, and PowerHouse, winning many minor tournaments.

After his successful stint in Battlegrounds Mobile India/PUBG Mobile esports, he shifted to full-time content creation, uploading videos on his YouTube channel. Before GodLike, Rahul, also known as NovaKing, was part of Galaxy Racer and Element Esports as a content creator.

Nova currently has 595K subscribers on his YouTube channel and a following of 144K on Instagram. On his YouTube channel, Nova's main niche is rank pushing in BGMI, for which he does long streams, sometimes for multiple days.

He also uploads short videos of his gameplay and also does subscriber games on his stream.

GodLike Esports moving quick to get ahead in Battlegrounds Mobile India scene

GodLike Esports is currently making big moves in the Battlegrounds Mobile India scene. The organization, headed by popular YouTuber Chetan "Kronten" Chandugde, recently signed the ex-TSM FTX BGMI roster.

Kronten, on his streams, has often stated that he plans to make GodLike Esports a world-renowned organization. He has also asked his audience to stay tuned for more exciting announcements like these.

Fans will be eager to see the kind of content Nova makes after joining GodLike Esports, as fans of both company and player are waiting for the same.

