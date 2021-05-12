Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) data storage details, gameplay information, regional pre-registration, and more

Krafton announced Battlegrounds Mobile India on May 6th, much to the delight of Indian PUBG Mobile players who had been eagerly waiting for the game’s return for over eight months.

This article provides various details about Battlegrounds Mobile India, such as data storage, gameplay information, regional pre-registration, and more.

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Data storage details

In the official announcement, Krafton stated that they will ensure data protection and security for everyone who plays Battlegrounds Mobile India. In this regard, they said:

"With privacy and data security being a top priority, KRAFTON will be working with partners, to ensure data protection and security, at each stage. This will ensure privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players here."

In the Privacy Policy available on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website, Krafton revealed that personal information and data will be stored on the game servers, which will be located in India and Singapore.

In the event of a data transfer to another country or region, appropriate steps will be taken to ensure that players’ information receives the same level of protection as if it remained in India.

Readers can tap here to read the Privacy Policy for Battlegrounds India. They can also click here to learn more about the Terms of Service.

Gameplay information and Pre-registration

Battlegrounds Mobile India will include unique content to cater to players in India. The game will also have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

In their announcement, Krafton revealed that a regional pre-registration phase will take place before Battlegrounds Mobile India is officially released in India. However, no specifics regarding the pre-registration have been disclosed by the developers yet.

Social media handles

The YouTube channel and other social media handles of PUBG Mobile India have been renamed Battlegrounds Mobile India. All old videos and posts were also removed.

Players can follow the social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India to keep up with all the news about the game:

