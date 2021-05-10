Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile India) APK download link might release on official website directly after launch

The announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India has left millions of Indian PUBG Mobile players in a frenzy. The release of the game, previously known as PUBG Mobile India, will mark the return of PUBG Mobile to the country.

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned PUBG Mobile in September last year, citing security and privacy concerns.

Battlegrounds Mobile India claims to offer an AAA multiplayer experience and will feature special content, events, and more.

Download link for Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile India)

According to various rumors and leaks, Battlegrounds Mobile India’s APK file might be released on the game’s official website soon after it is launched on the Google Play Store. However, these rumors are mere speculation and must be taken with a pinch of salt.

With no exact release date provided by Krafton yet, all that fans can do now is wait for an official announcement from the developers.

According to famous PUBG Mobile caster Ocean Sharma, Battlegrounds Mobile India could be released by June. He recently told Sportskeeda:

"As I previously stated, there will be two major announcements in May, one of which has been made today. Also, if this was just a teaser, the trailer could arrive by the end of the month if everything goes according to plan. Because this was only a baby step, the game could be available by June."

Krafton previously revealed that a pre-registration phase will precede the game’s release. Details about this phase are yet to be revealed.

Players can follow the official Battlegrounds Mobile India social media handles to keep up with any announcements about the game. Here are the links to the handles:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

