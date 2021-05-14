Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) official pre-registration date revealed

The moment that Indian PUBG Mobile fans have been eagerly waiting for has finally arrived. Krafton has announced the pre-registration date for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

In the last few days, there have been leaks about the upcoming title's pre-registration being on the cards, and all these have turned out to be accurate.

Now, the hype and excitement around Battlegrounds Mobile India's release is higher than ever.

Battlegrounds Mobile India official pre-registration to start next week

The much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration will go live on May 18th, 2021, on the Google Play Store. Pre-registered Indian users can claim a set of specific rewards when the game is released.

To pre-register themselves for Battlegrounds Mobile India, users will have to head to the Google Play Store and tap on the 'pre-register' button. In the meantime, the rewards will be automatically available for them to claim upon launch.

Also, a video titled "BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA - Pre-Registrations Date Reveal" has been released on the official YouTube channel. Players can see it below:

A Google Play Store link has also appeared on the official website, but isn't working as of now, as pre-registration are yet to commence.

A link appearing on the website

Recently, TSM Ghatak, aka Abhijeet Andhare, in one of his latest videos, had quoted the following regarding pre-registration:

"Pre-registration is going to commence soon and Krafton will provide rewards to users that have registered themselves once the game is released. It could include UC, outfits, skins or anything else."

All that Ghatak stated about the pre-registration have been realized.

