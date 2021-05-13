Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) official trailer likely to release within next two weeks

On May 6th, 2021, Indian battle royale enthusiasts were in for a treat as Krafton announced the highly anticipated title: Battlegrounds Mobile India. Additionally, a trailer was launched, which has now surpassed the 13 million mark.

The developers have been teasing the title via posts on their official social media handles, including the logo and a few artworks. Moreover, the game's trailer is expected to be released within the next two weeks.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile is not the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, but rather an exclusive game created by Krafton for Indians: Luv “GodNixon” Sharma

Battlegrounds Mobile India trailer expected to be released in coming weeks

Ocean Sharma, a prominent face in the Indian PUBG Mobile community, shared his views about the game's release in an exclusive statement given to Sportskeeda Esports. He was quoted saying the following:

"As I previously stated, there will be two major announcements in May, one of which has been made today. Also, if this was just a teaser, the trailer could arrive by the end of the month if everything goes according to plan. Because this was only a baby step, the game could be available by June."

Meanwhile, Dynamo, a prominent PUBG Mobile streamer and content creator, stated in one of his older streams that the game's trailer would be released on a double-digit date of a given month and that the title would be released on a single-digit date. Players can watch the clip given below:

(At time stamp 2:08:45 to 2:09:45)

If both of these statements prove to be accurate, then Battlegrounds Mobile India's trailer could possibly be released on the double-digit date of this month, and the game might be released next month.

However, Krafton hasn't made any announcement regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's release nor the pre-registration, so these have to be taken with a grain of salt.

The South Korean company has emphasized data security and privacy by applying Microsoft's cloud platform Azure. The privacy policy and terms of service on the official website have shed light on elements including data storage and restrictions on underage viewers.

Players can consider following Battlegrounds Mobile India's official handles for all the updates:

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: Fans wait for Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) APK download link and release date after the official announcement