Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) official trailer might release soon

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been the talk of the town over the last few days amongst the Indian community. Krafton recently announced this region-specific version of PUBG Mobile, which has received an overwhelming response.

Aside from the announcement, there have been several other developments, including the release of the teaser, new website, and the logo reveal. Gamers are ecstatic and are eagerly awaiting the game's comeback after more than eight months.

Moreover, the official trailer for Battlegrounds Mobile India might also be released soon.

Also read: Professional PUBG Mobile players react to PUBG Mobile India's return (Battlegrounds Mobile India) - ft MortaL, Scout, Jonathan, Ghatak, and more

Official trailer of Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) might release soon

The hype surrounding Battlegrounds Mobile India is through the roof. PUBG fans have been anticipating this moment. It is now expected that the official trailer for the BR title might soon be released.

A few weeks ago, the prominent PUBG Mobile content creator, Dynamo, also dropped a cryptic hint about the game's return. He mentioned that the title's trailer will be released on a double-digit date and that the game itself will be launched on a single-digit date.

Previously, in an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda Esports, the renowned caster Ocean Sharma stated the following:

"As I previously stated, there will be two major announcements in May, one of which has been made today. Also, if this was just a teaser, the trailer could arrive by the end of the month if everything goes according to plan. Because this was only a baby step, the game could be available by June."

Therefore, it seems that the arrival of a new trailer of the game is one of the things that the players can look forward to.

Also read: "Battlegrounds Mobile India could be available to play by June": PUBG Mobile caster Ocean Sharma shares another update on the game's India comeback

In the announcement, Krafton disclosed that the privacy and data security of the players is their foremost priority and that they would be working with their partners to ensure data protection and security.

Also, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released with exclusive in-game events, outfits, and features. On top of that, the BR title will have its Esports ecosystem with leagues and tournaments, which would further propel the Indian Esports scene.

Users can follow the official social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India to keep up with all the official news:

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: "PUBG Mobile India comeback will boost the entire gaming community": Free Fire streamer Desi Gamers elated on Battlegrounds Mobile India announcement