Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) official website, Instagram, Facebook and privacy policy details

PUBG Mobile India has been renamed Battlegrounds Mobile India, and an announcement about the game’s return was made a few days ago.

A teaser and logo were later uploaded to Battlegrounds Mobile India’s official YouTube channel. A website for the game has also been set up.

This article takes a look at all the information regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India, including its social media handles, privacy policy, and more.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile)

Official website and social media handles

Official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India

As mentioned before, Krafton has created a specific website for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The website currently has the game's Privacy Policy, Terms of Service and a poster with a “Coming Soon” message.

Readers can click here to visit the website.

Meanwhile, the developers removed all old posts from the official PUBG Mobile India Instagram and Facebook handles, which have now been renamed Battlegrounds Mobile India. The links to the social media accounts are provided below:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Privacy Policy

Privacy Policy of Battlegrounds Mobile India

As stated above, players can find the Privacy Policy of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the official website of the game. In their policy, Krafton revealed three categories of collected information:

Information collected directly from you.

Information collected automatically.

Information collected from third parties.

The South Korean company also revealed how the information will be used. The International Data Transfers section of the Privacy Policy reads:

"Your personal information will be stored and processed on servers located in India and Singapore. However, we may transfer your data to other countries and/or regions to operate the game service and/or to meet legal requirements. In the event of transfer to another country or region, we will take steps to ensure that your information receives the same level of protection as if it remained in India."

More information is available on Battlegrounds Mobile India's Privacy Policy. Readers can click here to check it out. They can also click here to learn more about the game’s Terms of Service.

