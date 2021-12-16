Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021: Online Qualifiers to kick off today

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021, the first official BGMI tournament, is currently going on in full swing. The in-game qualifiers for the open tournament have ended, and 1024 teams have qualified for the second stage, i.e., online qualifiers.

The BGIS 2021 boasts a massive prize pool of INR 1 crore, with the finals featuring a total of 16 teams who will battle for the ultimate title.

Format and Schedule for the BGIS 2021: Online Qualifiers

The Online Qualifiers will be played in a total of 3 rounds starting from December 16 and ending on December 30, 2021 as seen below.

Round 1 (December 16 to 19, 2021): The qualified 1024 teams will play in the first round of the online qualifiers, where they will be divided into 64 groups. Each group will get to play two matches and the top 8 teams from each group will qualify for the second round.

Round 2 (December 21 to 24, 2021): 512 qualified teams from Round-1 will face-off in the second round. These teams will be divided into 32 groups and will play 2 matches with the top 7 teams from each group qualifying for Round-3.

Round 3 (December 27 to 30, 2021): The third round will feature 256 teams (224 qualified from the second round and 32 Invited teams). These teams will be divided into 16 groups and will play 3 matches. The top 4 teams from each group (a total of 64 teams) will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Invited teams for the third round haven't been announced as of yet. The quarter finals will take place from January 2, 2022.

BGIS 2021 Schedule (Image via BGIS rule book)

With only 2 games to qualify in the first two rounds, the competing teams cannot afford to take any game lightly. Teams would have to bring their A-game to qualify in this intense and nerve wreaking atmosphere. Interestingly, the top BGMI teams in the country will be invited to the third round of the competition and will only get 3 matches to qualify for the quarter-finals as well.

Where and when to watch

The broadcast for the Online Qualifiers will start tomorrow, i.e., December 16, 2021 on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the Hindi language from 5:00 PM onwards. Only some matches from the first round of the online qualifiers will be livestreamed.

Edited by R. Elahi