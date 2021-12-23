Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) winner to participte in PMGC 2021 Grand Finals, confirms Krafton

The League Finals of both the Eastern and Western regions of PMGC 2021 are scheduled to end tomorrow. The top 9 teams from PMGC: East and the top 6 teams from PMGC: West will qualify for the Grand Finals.

The 16th slot for the Grand Finals was reserved for an Indian team, as earlier announced by Tencent.

BGIS winners to get a slot in PMGC 2021 Grand Finals

In the latest news, Krafton, the publisher of BGMI, in a mail to Sportskeeda, revealed that the slot reserved for the Indian team will go to the winners of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021.

This news put an end to speculation in the Indian Gaming community regarding the team selection for the ultimate showdown at the PMGC: Grand Finals.

The Grand Finals of PMGC: 2021 are scheduled to start on 21 January 2022 and will go on for 3 days. The finale will take place on 23 January 2022. Whether the PMGC: Grand Finals will be a LAN or an online affair hasn't been revealed as of yet.

PMGC 2021 features a massive prize pool of $6 million. The winners of the grand finals of the tournament will receive $1.5 million, while the first and the second runner-ups will get $600,000 and $300,000 respectively.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS): 2021 is the first officially open BGMI tournament with a prize pool of 1 Crore ($131,568). The tournament is currently in the second round of qualifiers, where underdog teams are battling to compete against the top teams in Round-3.

The Grand Finals of BGIS: 2021 will take place from 13-16 January 2022. The 4-day finals will feature 16 teams who will face-off in a total of 24 matches to decide the winner.

This will be the first time that Indian teams will get a chance to represent the country at the highest level in PUBG Mobile Esports via PMGC 2021. Last year, the Indian squads did not get a chance to compete in PMGC due to the game being banned in India.

