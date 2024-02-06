"Beating it on dance pad wasn't enough": Viewers react to Twitch streamer beating Elden Ring boss with Morse code controller

Spanish Twitch streamer Silithur has managed to achieve the unthinkable by completing the entirety of Elden Ring, but only using a controller that uses Morse code as input for various actions. Belonging to the family of Dark Souls-like games, said title is notorious for being a tough game to beat even when using traditional controller schemes.

After playing for five hours and with his health nearly plummeting to zero, the streamer managed to beat the only boss left to finish the game, and emerged victorious. Netizens are going gaga over the streamer's accomplishment, with many congratulating and some noting the recent uptick in creators trying unusual ways of making the game more challenging:

"Just when you thought beating it on a dance pad wasn't enough."

"Poggers" - Fans react to Spanish streamer Silithur beating Elden Ring using a controller with Morse code input

Silithur's commitment bore fruit as the streamer managed to finish the game using a red button that would detect the actions made by the creator as he pressed it. For those unaware, Morse code is a now obsolete system of telecommunication involving "dots and dashes," which in this case were entered by the streamer in the form of taps and holds.

Netizens on r/LivestreamFail were astonished by the creator's incredible skills and expressed themselves via the same technique used by the streamer:

"Poggers."

An active community exists around the concept of completing Souls-like games through a variety of added challenges, such as no-hit runs or no-death runs. On the other side, feats similar to Silithur have been completed in the past by fellow streamers, using a variety of intriguing input techniques, including saxophones, only using one hand or simply voice controls.