"After almost five months of prep" - Twitch streamer celebrates after defeating 165 Elden Ring bosses without taking single hit

On May 13, 2023, Twitch streamer BanjoTheUncle, also known as just Banjo, achieved an incredible feat and stunned the gaming community. He defeated all the 165 bosses in Elden Ring without taking a single hit. According to the content creator, it took him five months to prepare for this challenging run. He chose to defeat the game's tutorial opponent, Soldier of Godrick, as the final boss.

After one-shotting the game's easiest encounter, Banjo exclaimed joyfully:

"All right, chat. After almost five months of prep. 165 bosses. And the fourth major attempt, we achieve [the streamer kills Soldier of Godrick] Elden Ring all bosses no-hit run! Let's go! We did it!"

"What an absolute Chad" - Community amazed after Twitch streamer BanjoTheUncle beats Elden Ring without taking any damage

Elden Ring has cemented its position as one of the best open-world games ever created. Since its release in February 2022, many Twitch content creators have beaten the Souls-like title in a variety of unconventional ways - playing with only one hand, using only voice commands for the playthrough, and more.

On May 13, 2023, BanjoTheUncle joined the ranks of streamers who have beaten Elden Ring uniquely by defeating all 165 bosses without taking any damage. After he landed the fatal blow on the final boss, his viewers joined the celebration and lavished him with Twitch Prime subscriptions.

The Twitch streamer expressed his gratitude and said:

"Let's go! Oh, my god. GG! Oh, my god, chat! Son of a gun. Whoo! There is so much happening. You guys are crazy! You guys are absolutely insane. I appreciate it. Absolutely unreal. 'Time well wasted.' There is so much happening, dude! Let's go! Elden Ring all bosses, no-hit run! Absolutely... so happy right now."

Timestamp: 04:21:30

On the same day, Banjo shared the epic moment on Twitter. User @tilted_filter commented:

"Holy s**t, what an absolute Chad."

Twitter community sharing their thoughts on the Twitch streamer beating Elden Ring without taking damage (Image via Twitter)

Another fan described the feat as a "massive achievement":

Several community members congratulated Banjo:

Bango @bang0_s @thechuunicorner So proud of you right now, holy potatoes. @thechuunicorner So proud of you right now, holy potatoes.

Backflippius @backflippius @thechuunicorner And with this you cement yourself as one of the maddest of all lads. Congrats on the insane achievement. @thechuunicorner And with this you cement yourself as one of the maddest of all lads. Congrats on the insane achievement.

Members of the r/LivestreamFail subreddit also chimed in with their thoughts on BanjoTheUncle's Elden Ring gameplay. Here's what they had to say:

BanjoTheUncle is a Twitch streamer who joined the platform in 2018. He has since amassed 2,057 followers, averaging more than 78 viewers per stream. At the time of writing, Banjo had played 117 games on his channel, with Bloodborne, Xenoblade Chronicles, Yakuza 0, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Dark Souls 3 being his most-played titles.

