“Best month of my life”- Twitch streamers react as Camp Knut comes to a close

Camp Knut came to an end earlier today, and several Twitch streamers reacted to the regimen's success.

Twitch star and OTK co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" uploaded a group photo of all the participants and stated that he was proud of everyone who participated. He also mentioned that Camp Knut was the best month of his life. He said:

Mizkif @REALMizkif I’m so proud of all these guys. Best month of my life I’m so proud of all these guys. Best month of my life https://t.co/U00EeFHNgZ

OTK members and popular Twitch streamers react on Twitter after Camp Knut's closing ceremony

Camp Knut is an intense fitness regimen hosted by Norwegian bodybuilder and Twitch content creator Knut Spildrejorde. After coaching and training several streamers, the fitness camp ended on August 23.

Knut hosted a special closing ceremony for the event and ranked all the participants' progress at the training camp. Twitch streamer Lacari secured the final trophy with the popular vote.

Soon after the broadcast came to an end, the Twitch streamers took to their respective Twitter handles and provided their take on Camp Knut.

Fellow One True King (OTK) co-founder and streamer EsfandTV posted a touching message about how much he enjoyed getting together with his streaming buddies at the gym. He also said that the month-long camp was beneficial not just to their physical health but also to their mental health:

Esfand @EsfandTV Camp Knut was such an amazing month. I loved getting back in the gym with the boys, not only was it great physically but great for our mental health too!



As close as we already were, it was really special to continue to bond and push our friendships even further :D Camp Knut was such an amazing month. I loved getting back in the gym with the boys, not only was it great physically but great for our mental health too! As close as we already were, it was really special to continue to bond and push our friendships even further :D https://t.co/MPDWj6s1ln

Rich Campbell, another OTK co-founder, thanked coaches Wake Wilder and Knut for "teaching him how to live better":

Rich Campbell @RichWCampbell I just want to say thank you to everyone who was involved in Camp Knut. I’m sad I couldn’t be there in the end, but thank you to Wake and Knut for teaching me how to live better. Every moment felt like summer camp and getting closer to everyone made me really happy I just want to say thank you to everyone who was involved in Camp Knut. I’m sad I couldn’t be there in the end, but thank you to Wake and Knut for teaching me how to live better. Every moment felt like summer camp and getting closer to everyone made me really happy https://t.co/UE0ejvZqxj

Vincent "Cyr" shared a dramatic post, saying that he would never forget Camp Knut:

Twitch streamer and OTK member Tectone shared a health update after participating in the event:

TECTONE (BIG EGG) @Tectone 14 AND 1/2 POUNDS LOST FROM 272 TO 257.5 CAMP KNUT DAY 30 WOOOOOOOOOOOOO TY EVERYBODY WHO SHOWED UP AND SUPPORTED ME :DDDD 14 AND 1/2 POUNDS LOST FROM 272 TO 257.5 CAMP KNUT DAY 30 WOOOOOOOOOOOOO TY EVERYBODY WHO SHOWED UP AND SUPPORTED ME :DDDD https://t.co/KLCTnkYByO

Mizkif's post, in particular, went viral as hundreds of fans were present in the reply section.

Twitch fitness streamer Sonii welcomed the personalities to the "fitness grind" and stated that it was nice to see the OTK members work out together:

SONII ☀️ @sonii



welcome to the fitness grind 🫡 @REALMizkif was great to follow along and watch everyone ascend past their perceived limitationswelcome to the fitness grind 🫡 @REALMizkif was great to follow along and watch everyone ascend past their perceived limitationswelcome to the fitness grind 🫡

YouTuber and TikToker Tenzin said:

tenzin @TrulyTenzin @REALMizkif Super dope to watch, y’all looked freaking amazing @REALMizkif Super dope to watch, y’all looked freaking amazing

Aside from Twitch streamers, numerous fans joined the discussion. Twitter user Kai (@MoriKai35) expressed gratitude for Camp Knut, claiming that it served as a wake-up call:

Kai @MoriKai35 @REALMizkif This was definitely a journey for everyone involved, including the viewers! Incredibly proud of you guys and super thankful for Camp Knut! It was the wake up call I needed! @REALMizkif This was definitely a journey for everyone involved, including the viewers! Incredibly proud of you guys and super thankful for Camp Knut! It was the wake up call I needed! https://t.co/u1pOABiv7S

Viewers mentioned that the month-long streamer fitness camp was "the best content on Twitch," and many felt motivated by it:

grey @MrLogman9000 @REALMizkif Best content on twitch right here. So motivating @REALMizkif Best content on twitch right here. So motivating 👏👏👏

Juice_ @JuiceOnTwitch 🏼 @REALMizkif Honestly the best content on Twitch/YouTube this year! Keep up the great work guys @REALMizkif Honestly the best content on Twitch/YouTube this year! Keep up the great work guys 👏🏼

Some community members did not want the series to end:

Viewers who tuned in for the entire month had the following to say:

saadboukhari @saadboukhar3 @REALMizkif i have been here the whole month and its actually my first ever event /streaming content and i enjoyed every second of it.i dont how im i gonna top the content in the future but i loved it @REALMizkif i have been here the whole month and its actually my first ever event /streaming content and i enjoyed every second of it.i dont how im i gonna top the content in the future but i loved it♥️♥️

Here are some more relevant fan comments:

AlecArakilyan @AlecArakilyan @REALMizkif WCameraman, WWake, WKnut, WCyr, WLacari, WNick, WMiz, WErobb, WTectone, WEsfand! You guys did great, and I believe you will continue exercising going forward. @REALMizkif WCameraman, WWake, WKnut, WCyr, WLacari, WNick, WMiz, WErobb, WTectone, WEsfand! You guys did great, and I believe you will continue exercising going forward.

iuretraud @ruiduartmoreira @REALMizkif By far the best content on Twitch, 30 days of amazing wholesome content. @REALMizkif By far the best content on Twitch, 30 days of amazing wholesome content.

Zachary Steinbrecher @traininsayian67 @REALMizkif Watching on yt helped motivate me to get back into it and take it up a step. Mission accomplished men @REALMizkif Watching on yt helped motivate me to get back into it and take it up a step. Mission accomplished men

Following the successful conclusion of the workout regimen, Knut is scheduled to travel to Los Angeles, California next. He will follow the same 30-day schedule to physically train and coach a new set of streamers and content creators.

