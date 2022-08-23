“Best month of my life”- Twitch streamers react as Camp Knut comes to a close

Camp Knut came to an end earlier today, and several Twitch streamers reacted to the regimen's success.
Twitch star and OTK co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" uploaded a group photo of all the participants and stated that he was proud of everyone who participated. He also mentioned that Camp Knut was the best month of his life. He said:
Camp Knut is an intense fitness regimen hosted by Norwegian bodybuilder and Twitch content creator Knut Spildrejorde. After coaching and training several streamers, the fitness camp ended on August 23.
Knut hosted a special closing ceremony for the event and ranked all the participants' progress at the training camp. Twitch streamer Lacari secured the final trophy with the popular vote.
Soon after the broadcast came to an end, the Twitch streamers took to their respective Twitter handles and provided their take on Camp Knut.
Fellow One True King (OTK) co-founder and streamer EsfandTV posted a touching message about how much he enjoyed getting together with his streaming buddies at the gym. He also said that the month-long camp was beneficial not just to their physical health but also to their mental health:
Rich Campbell, another OTK co-founder, thanked coaches Wake Wilder and Knut for "teaching him how to live better":
Vincent "Cyr" shared a dramatic post, saying that he would never forget Camp Knut:
Twitch streamer and OTK member Tectone shared a health update after participating in the event:
Following the successful conclusion of the workout regimen, Knut is scheduled to travel to Los Angeles, California next. He will follow the same 30-day schedule to physically train and coach a new set of streamers and content creators.