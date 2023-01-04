Best video games of Steam 2022: Top sellers, most played, and more

Steam recently revealed the Best of 2022, which showcases the top video games across various categories and sections on the digital storefront. There are a number of exciting titles on this list, including Elden Ring for Top Games by gross revenue, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for Most Played Games, After the Fall for Top VR title by gross revenue, and more.

Over the past few years, Valve has released a 'Best of' list to showcase the titles that players have been enjoying across the various sections featured on this list. This provides a deeper insight to see which titles have been successful over the past twelve months on the popular platform.

Steam showcases the Best of 2022 class featuring Top Sellers, Most Played, and more

The Best of Steam 2022 list is as follows:

Best of Steam 2022 - Top Sellers

1) Platinum

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

PUBG Battlegrounds

Elden Ring

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Naraka: Bladepoint

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Monster Hunter Rise

Apex Legends

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

2) Gold

Cyberpunk 2077

Warframe

Red Dead Redemption 2

Ready or Not

God of War

War Thunder

Forza Horizon 5

Dead by Daylight

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

FIFA 23

Grand Theft Auto V

Total War: Warhammer III

3) Silver

FIFA 22

It Takes Two

The Elder Scrolls Online

Rust

Team Fortress 2

V Rising

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Cities Skylines

Project Zomboid

The Sims 4

Sea of Thieves

Raft

The Forest

Marvel's Spider-man Remastered

Hunt: Showdown

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

NBA 2K22

RimWorld

Stray

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Cult of the Lamb

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Stellaris

Phasmophobia

4) Bronze

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Planet Zoo

Terraria

Valheim

Halo Infinite

World of Warships

The Elden Scrolls V: Skyrim

Stardew Valley

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

F1 22

Battlefield 2042

Path of Exile

No Man's Sky

Age of Empires IV

DayZ

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Borderlands 3

Wallpaper Engine

Deep Rock Galactic

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition

Grounded

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Hearts of Iron IV

Undecember

Dread Hunger

Satisfactory

Horizon Zero Dawn

American Truck Simulator

Smite

NBA 2K23

Crusader Kings III

Star Wars: The Old Republic

Hell Let Loose

Football Manager 2023

Risk of Rain 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

New World

Fallout 76

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Arma 3

Battlefield V

Persona 5 Royal

Victoria 3

Monster Hunter: World

Squad

Farming Simulator 22

Forza Horizon 4

ARK: Survival Evolved

Best of Steam 2022 - New Releases

1) Platinum

Elden Ring

Stray

FIFA 23

Total War: Warhammer III

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Monster Hunter Rise

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

V Rising

2) Gold

Dwarf Fortress

Victoria 3

Raft

Football Manager 3

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Persona 5 Royal

F1 22

High on Life

God of War

Cult of the Lamb

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

3) Silver

Ghostwire: Tokyo

WWE 2K22

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Sniper Elite 5

Need for Speed Unbound

Crisis Core - Final Fantasy - Reunion

The King of Fighters XV

F1 Manager 2022

Rogue Legacy 2

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Sonic Frontiers

Farthest Frontier

Core Keeper

The Callisto Protocol

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

Gotham Knights

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Grounded

NBA 2K23

Chivalry 2

Slime Rancher 2

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Mounter & Blade II: Bannerlord

Best of Steam 2022 - Most Played

1) Over 240,000 peak Steam players

Goose Goose Duck

Call of Duta: Modern Warfare II

Destiny 2

Apex Legends

Elden Ring

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

ARK: Survival Evolved

PUBG Battlegrounds

Dota 2

2) Over 130,000 peak Steam players

V Rising

Monster Hunter Rise

Team Fortress

New World

Cyberpunk 2077

Grand Theft Auto V

Wallpaper Engine

Naraka: Bladepoint

Rust

Total War: Warhammer III

Path of Exile

3) Over 75,000 peak Steam players

Football Manager 2022

FIFA 22

Valheim

Sid Meier's Civilization VI

War Thunder

Left 4 Dead 2

Warframe

The Forest

Vampire Survivors

Terraria

Raft

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

FIFA 23

Dead by Daylight

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six

Football Manager 2023

Unturned

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Need for Speed Heat

The Sims 4

Dread Hunger

4) Over 40,000 peak Steam players

Garry's Mod

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Farming Simulator 22

7 Days to Die

The Cycle: Frontier

The Scroll of Taiwu

DayZ

World of Tanks Blitz

Cult of the Lamb

Phasmophobia

Conan Exiles

Hearts of Iron IV

Halo Infinite

Mir4

Project Zomboid

RimWorld

Payday 2

Battlefield 1

Victoria 3

Stumble Guys

Dark and Darker Playtest

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Stray

Battlefield V

No Man's Sky

Warm Snow

The Elder Scroll V Skyrim

Risk of Rain 2

NBA 2K22

Crusader Kings III

Don't Starve Together

Mirror 2: Project X

Undecember

Stellaris

God of War

Gundam Evolution

Stardew Valley

Red Dead Redemption II

Super People 2

Fall Guys 2

VRChat

Deep Rock Galactic

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Best of Steam 2022 - Early Access Graduates

1) Platinum

Grounded

Temtem

PowerWash Simulator

Vampire Survivors

Raft

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers

World War 3

Teardown

Rogue Legacy 2

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Foxhole

Dread Hunger

2) Gold

House Party

Bloody Spell

Potion Craft

King Arthur: Knight's Tale

Stranded Deep

Dorfromantik

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Across the Obelisk

Blood Hunt

Mortal Online 2

Settlement Survival

3) Silver

Kayak VR: Mirage

Nightmare Reaper

Gordian Quest

生死狙击2 - 国服

Divine Knockout (DKO)

Kynseed

Cartel Tycoon

Wobbledogs

The Tenants

Alina of the Arena

Prodeus

Session: Skate Sim

Weed Shop 3

Lost Eidolons

Dealer's Life 2

Postal 4: No Regrets

Not For Broadcast

Keplerth

Ez2on Reboot: R

Democracy 3

Frozenheim

No Place Like Home

The Guild 3

Live2DViewerEX

Despot's Game

Best of Steam 2022 - Top VR

1) Platinum

Beat Saber

Into the Radius

Boneworks

Superhot VR

After the Fall

Half-Life: Alyx

VTOL VR

Blade & Sorcery

Bonelab

Pavlov

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Zenith: The Last City

2) Gold

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

VR Kanojo

Fallout 4 VR

Contractors

Legendary Tales

Hard Bullet

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Blood Trail

Cooking Simulator VR

Onward

Hellsplit: Arena

3) Silver

Virtual Desktop

Job Simulator

Green Hell VR

OVR Toolkit

Until you fall

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

I expect you to die 2

Medal of Honors: Above and Beyond

Among Us VR

Ancient Dungeon VR

Arizona Sunshine

Walkabout Mini Golf

Gorn

Zero Caliber VR

Rumble

Kayak VR Mirage

I expect you to die

Pistol Whip

Population: One

XSOverlay

The Room VR

Thrill of the fight!

Compound

Thief Simulator VR

Ragnarock

Eleven Table Tennis

Best of Steam 2022 - Most Played games on Steam Deck

1) Platinum

Stray

Elden Ring

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Hades

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Cult of the Lamb

Vampire Survivors

Red Dead Redemption II

Cyberpunk 2077

Persona 5 Royal

No Man's Sky

2) Gold

Stardew Valley

Slay the Spire

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

Tactics Ogre: Reborn

RimWorld

Brotato

Fallout 4

Terraria

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Apperture Desk Job

Grand Theft Auto V

God of War

3) Silver

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Dead Cells

Soulstone Survivors

Doom Eternal

Sonic Frontiers

Resident Evil Village

Fallout: New Vegas

Rogue Legacy 2

Persona 4 Golden

Tales of Arise

Middle-Earth Shadow of War

Portal 2

Horizon Zero Dawn

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Dreamlight Valley

Disco Elysium

Days Gone

Monster Hunter Rise

Return to Monkey Island

Gotham Knights

Valheim

Hollow Knight

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge

Apex Legends

Steam has provided notes alongside the Best of 2022 list, explaining the various metrics taken into consideration while compiling these titles. Additionally, they mentioned that the games have been randomly sorted within each tier.

