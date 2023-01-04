Best video games of Steam 2022: Top sellers, most played, and more

Steam recently revealed the Best of 2022, which showcases the top video games across various categories and sections on the digital storefront. There are a number of exciting titles on this list, including Elden Ring for Top Games by gross revenue, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for Most Played Games, After the Fall for Top VR title by gross revenue, and more.
Over the past few years, Valve has released a 'Best of' list to showcase the titles that players have been enjoying across the various sections featured on this list. This provides a deeper insight to see which titles have been successful over the past twelve months on the popular platform.
Steam showcases the Best of 2022 class featuring Top Sellers, Most Played, and more
The Best of Steam 2022 list is as follows:
Best of Steam 2022 - Top Sellers
1) Platinum
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- PUBG Battlegrounds
- Elden Ring
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Apex Legends
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
2) Gold
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Warframe
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Ready or Not
- God of War
- War Thunder
- Forza Horizon 5
- Dead by Daylight
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- FIFA 23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Total War: Warhammer III
3) Silver
- FIFA 22
- It Takes Two
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Rust
- Team Fortress 2
- V Rising
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Cities Skylines
- Project Zomboid
- The Sims 4
- Sea of Thieves
- Raft
- The Forest
- Marvel's Spider-man Remastered
- Hunt: Showdown
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- NBA 2K22
- RimWorld
- Stray
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Cult of the Lamb
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Stellaris
- Phasmophobia
4) Bronze
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Planet Zoo
- Terraria
- Valheim
- Halo Infinite
- World of Warships
- The Elden Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Stardew Valley
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- F1 22
- Battlefield 2042
- Path of Exile
- No Man's Sky
- Age of Empires IV
- DayZ
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Borderlands 3
- Wallpaper Engine
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition
- Grounded
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Hearts of Iron IV
- Undecember
- Dread Hunger
- Satisfactory
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- American Truck Simulator
- Smite
- NBA 2K23
- Crusader Kings III
- Star Wars: The Old Republic
- Hell Let Loose
- Football Manager 2023
- Risk of Rain 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- New World
- Fallout 76
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Arma 3
- Battlefield V
- Persona 5 Royal
- Victoria 3
- Monster Hunter: World
- Squad
- Farming Simulator 22
- Forza Horizon 4
- ARK: Survival Evolved
Best of Steam 2022 - New Releases
1) Platinum
- Elden Ring
- Stray
- FIFA 23
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- V Rising
2) Gold
- Dwarf Fortress
- Victoria 3
- Raft
- Football Manager 3
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Persona 5 Royal
- F1 22
- High on Life
- God of War
- Cult of the Lamb
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
3) Silver
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- WWE 2K22
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Sniper Elite 5
- Need for Speed Unbound
- Crisis Core - Final Fantasy - Reunion
- The King of Fighters XV
- F1 Manager 2022
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Marvel's Midnight Suns
- Sonic Frontiers
- Farthest Frontier
- Core Keeper
- The Callisto Protocol
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters
- Gotham Knights
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
- Grounded
- NBA 2K23
- Chivalry 2
- Slime Rancher 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
- Mounter & Blade II: Bannerlord
Best of Steam 2022 - Most Played
1) Over 240,000 peak Steam players
- Goose Goose Duck
- Call of Duta: Modern Warfare II
- Destiny 2
- Apex Legends
- Elden Ring
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- PUBG Battlegrounds
- Dota 2
2) Over 130,000 peak Steam players
- V Rising
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Team Fortress
- New World
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Wallpaper Engine
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Rust
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Path of Exile
3) Over 75,000 peak Steam players
- Football Manager 2022
- FIFA 22
- Valheim
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- War Thunder
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Warframe
- The Forest
- Vampire Survivors
- Terraria
- Raft
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- FIFA 23
- Dead by Daylight
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
- Football Manager 2023
- Unturned
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Need for Speed Heat
- The Sims 4
- Dread Hunger
4) Over 40,000 peak Steam players
- Garry's Mod
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Farming Simulator 22
- 7 Days to Die
- The Cycle: Frontier
- The Scroll of Taiwu
- DayZ
- World of Tanks Blitz
- Cult of the Lamb
- Phasmophobia
- Conan Exiles
- Hearts of Iron IV
- Halo Infinite
- Mir4
- Project Zomboid
- RimWorld
- Payday 2
- Battlefield 1
- Victoria 3
- Stumble Guys
- Dark and Darker Playtest
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- Stray
- Battlefield V
- No Man's Sky
- Warm Snow
- The Elder Scroll V Skyrim
- Risk of Rain 2
- NBA 2K22
- Crusader Kings III
- Don't Starve Together
- Mirror 2: Project X
- Undecember
- Stellaris
- God of War
- Gundam Evolution
- Stardew Valley
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Super People 2
- Fall Guys 2
- VRChat
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
Best of Steam 2022 - Early Access Graduates
1) Platinum
- Grounded
- Temtem
- PowerWash Simulator
- Vampire Survivors
- Raft
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
- World War 3
- Teardown
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Foxhole
- Dread Hunger
2) Gold
- House Party
- Bloody Spell
- Potion Craft
- King Arthur: Knight's Tale
- Stranded Deep
- Dorfromantik
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Across the Obelisk
- Blood Hunt
- Mortal Online 2
- Settlement Survival
3) Silver
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Nightmare Reaper
- Gordian Quest
- 生死狙击2 - 国服
- Divine Knockout (DKO)
- Kynseed
- Cartel Tycoon
- Wobbledogs
- The Tenants
- Alina of the Arena
- Prodeus
- Session: Skate Sim
- Weed Shop 3
- Lost Eidolons
- Dealer's Life 2
- Postal 4: No Regrets
- Not For Broadcast
- Keplerth
- Ez2on Reboot: R
- Democracy 3
- Frozenheim
- No Place Like Home
- The Guild 3
- Live2DViewerEX
- Despot's Game
Best of Steam 2022 - Top VR
1) Platinum
- Beat Saber
- Into the Radius
- Boneworks
- Superhot VR
- After the Fall
- Half-Life: Alyx
- VTOL VR
- Blade & Sorcery
- Bonelab
- Pavlov
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Zenith: The Last City
2) Gold
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- VR Kanojo
- Fallout 4 VR
- Contractors
- Legendary Tales
- Hard Bullet
- Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
- Blood Trail
- Cooking Simulator VR
- Onward
- Hellsplit: Arena
3) Silver
- Virtual Desktop
- Job Simulator
- Green Hell VR
- OVR Toolkit
- Until you fall
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- I expect you to die 2
- Medal of Honors: Above and Beyond
- Among Us VR
- Ancient Dungeon VR
- Arizona Sunshine
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- Gorn
- Zero Caliber VR
- Rumble
- Kayak VR Mirage
- I expect you to die
- Pistol Whip
- Population: One
- XSOverlay
- The Room VR
- Thrill of the fight!
- Compound
- Thief Simulator VR
- Ragnarock
- Eleven Table Tennis
Best of Steam 2022 - Most Played games on Steam Deck
1) Platinum
- Stray
- Elden Ring
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Hades
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- Cult of the Lamb
- Vampire Survivors
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Persona 5 Royal
- No Man's Sky
2) Gold
- Stardew Valley
- Slay the Spire
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn
- RimWorld
- Brotato
- Fallout 4
- Terraria
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Apperture Desk Job
- Grand Theft Auto V
- God of War
3) Silver
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Dead Cells
- Soulstone Survivors
- Doom Eternal
- Sonic Frontiers
- Resident Evil Village
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Persona 4 Golden
- Tales of Arise
- Middle-Earth Shadow of War
- Portal 2
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Dreamlight Valley
- Disco Elysium
- Days Gone
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Return to Monkey Island
- Gotham Knights
- Valheim
- Hollow Knight
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge
- Apex Legends
Steam has provided notes alongside the Best of 2022 list, explaining the various metrics taken into consideration while compiling these titles. Additionally, they mentioned that the games have been randomly sorted within each tier.