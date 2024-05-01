Beta Squad vs AMP football match tickets get sold out within a couple of hours

The Beta Squad vs AMP football match, slated to occur on June 2, 2024, has got fans immensely excited, with tickets selling out moments after they went live on April 30, 2024. The match will be held at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London, the home ground for Premier League team Crystal Palace FC.

The official X accounts of the Beta Squad and the AMP group announced that all the tickets were sold out within one and a half hours. Fans have since been flooding social media to get resale tickets to see their favorite streamers and content creators go toe-to-toe in the football match.

First-hand tickets were sold out in about one and a half hours (Image via betasquad5/X)

People numbering more than twice the stadium capacity were in the queue to get tickets for Beta Squad vs AMP football match

The football match between the two content groups was announced on April 24, 2024, in a YouTube video featuring popular internet personalities, such as Chunkz, Sharky, Kai Cenat, and Duke Dennis. The event will possibly be the biggest content-creator-led football match since last year's Sidemen Charity match.

Both Beta Squad and AMP are yet to announce their full rosters. However, fans are expecting streamers and YouTubers from Europe and North America to participate, like in the Sidemen Charity match. The biggest draws would probably be personalities, such as IShowSpeed and KSI, but the teams are yet to be revealed.

Given the potential for the match to be such a big event, it is normal for tickets to get sold out within hours. Beta Squad's Sharky even shared a screenshot, showing that there were about 64K people in the queue ahead of him to get the tickets. For context, the stadium has a capacity of about 25K.

It is no secret that scalpers have booked several tickets and intend to resell them at a higher cost. However, the massive interest in getting the tickets reflects how excited fans are for the Beta Squad vs AMP football match.

If you miss out on in-person tickets, fret not as the whole game will be live-streamed on YouTube on June 2, 2024, at 4 pm BST (11 am ET/8 am PT).