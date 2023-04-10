"Better Chess player than Magnus Carlsen" - Online community reacts as IShowSpeed plays Chess for first time

Fans of popular YouTube streamer Darren "iShowSpeed" were taken aback during his latest stream when he played chess, a niche game that is not typically associated with his usual antics and over-the-top reactions. Although it wasn't the first time the streamer played chess during a stream, it was perhaps the first time he played with such focus.

IShowSpeed has learned the basic movements of chess pieces, but his low rating resulted in blunders during his first match, leading to a checkmate loss. He managed to draw from losing positions in the next two matches, surprising his viewers. One fan commented:

"Speed is a better Chess player than Magnus Carlsen."

Fans compare Darren with Magnus Carlsen (Image via Speedy Boykins YouTube)

IShowSpeed bemused after he draws while opponent is up by six materials

IShowSpeed's introduction to the world of chess has been a bit chaotic. During his first match, the streamer attempted to imitate his opponent's moves, but both players had low ratings (157 and 657, respectively), resulting in several mistakes being made. Ultimately, due to his inexperience, iShowSpeed lost via checkmate.

The second match was a closer contest, with the streamer having a pawn and a King against his opponent's Knight and King. The streamer was on the verge of promoting his pawn to the Queen before his opponent's Knight captured it, resulting in a draw.

The third match was the most dramatic, as the YouTuber found himself with only his King left on the board while his opponent had six pieces remaining. However, due to his experienced opponent's inadvertent move, the game ended in a stalemate, leaving the YouTuber confused. He exclaimed:

"A draw? This guy is dogsh*t. How did I draw that? I'm the best."

Here's what fans had to say

Despite his winless streak, the YouTuber made some commendable moves (such as a King-Queen fork in the first game), even if he didn't realize it. Fans of the streamer were quick to acknowledge this. Here are some top comments:

Fans praise Darren for his creative stream (Image via Speedy Boykins YouTube)

IShowSpeed was recently involved in a fan war with Adin Ross. The latter stated that Darren had not been replying to him. The Ohio-born native was quick to dismiss the theory in his own stream, stating that he was the one left on read. To read more about the story, click here.

