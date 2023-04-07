"Sounds like a skill issue or a peripheral issue" - Twitch community shocked after Magnus Carlsen loses against GMHikaru following dramatic mouse slip

Magnus Carlsen's unfortunate mouse slip during the Chessable Masters on Thursday, April 6, elicited strong reactions from the Twitch community. The Norwegian was visibly furious and expressed his frustration by shouting and hitting the table after inadvertently moving his queen, leading to his defeat against Hikaru "GMHikaru," now a full-time streamer, in the Armageddon game of the online tournament.

Discussions about Magnus Carlsen's mouse skills have emerged following the match. Despite being the highest-rated chess player, he seems to lack mouse sensitivity, which was brought up by multiple r/LivestreamFail users. u/Foonia pointed out:

"His mouse slips pretty frequently, sounds like a skill issue or a peripheral issue"

Fans react to Carlsen's slip-up. (Image via r/LivestreamFail on Reddit)

"Magnus + mouse slips = classic" : Fans speculate about Magnus Carlsen's blunder

During the Chessable Masters, Magnus Carlsen gifted Twitch streamer GMHikaru an accelerated victory by making a costly blunder. The Norwegian chess player, intending to play 63.Qxb6, accidentally dropped his queen on f6. Hikaru, quick to capitalize on the mistake, took out Carlsen's queen with his king.

The slip-up sparked a lively discussion on r/LivestreamFail, with many users speculating on the cause of Magnus Carlsen's mouse slip. Some suggested that his DPI may be set too high, while others argued that his DPI being set too low caused Carlsen to overcompensate with his movements.

Fans suggest Carlsen re-set his DPI. (Image via r/LivestreamFail on Reddit)

Some users suggested that Carlsen reach out to Old School RuneScape players to improve his mouse skills:

Carlsen was suggested to play RuneScape. (Image via r/LivestreamFail on Reddit)

Some users noted that Carlsen has had recurring issues with mouse slips and suggested that he practice his aiming skills using Aim Lab, a website that helps in training and practicing one's aim.

Carlsen's recurring mistake was pointed out. (Image via r/LivestreamFail on Reddit)

GMHikaru's exuberant celebration following Carlsen's mouse slip drew criticism from some, but it's worth noting that a draw would result in a win for the Black pieces in the Armageddon game format.

Fans discuss the rules. (Image via r/LivestreamFail on Reddit)

So, the victory was still decisive and well-earned. Understanding the format and its specific rules in competitive chess can enhance the viewer experience.

The final match of The Chessable Masters will take place on Friday, April 7, 2023, between Kick streamer GM Hikaru and GM Fabiano Caruana.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes