"Better cliffhanger than any show" - MrBeast reacts to Sam Altman's post about "going off" after OpenAI CEO got fired

Sam Altman, the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, the organization behind the creation of ChatGPT, has been fired from his role. This development caused significant waves within the online community, and to such an extent that even prominent YouTube personality Jimmy "MrBeast" weighed in and shared his perspective on the matter.

Following his removal, Sam took to his social media account and shared a cryptic message, hinting that speaking out might lead the board to take action against his shares. Reacting to this message, MrBeast wrote:

"This is a better cliffhanger than any show I’ve ever watched, I’d give anything to know what happened."

MrBeast gives his take on Sam's latest X post (Image via X/@sama)

"Openai board should go after me for the full value of my shares" - Sam Altman shares cryptic post following his sacking

Sam Altman, the now-former CEO of OpenAI, has been ousted from his position. The announcement of his removal surfaced on the official OpenAI website, citing concerns about Sam's purported inability to communicate effectively as the driving force behind this decision. Here's what they said:

"He was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI."

OpenAI explains why Sam was removed from his position as the CEO (Image via OpenAI.com)

In the aftermath of his dismissal, Sam Altman expressed his surprise on his social media account, likening the news to the surreal experience of reading his eulogy. He wrote:

Sam thanks his followers for their support (Image via X/@sama)

Following this, he also shared a rather cryptic post, stating:

"If i start going off, the openai board should go after me for the full value of my shares."

Sam shares his cryptic post (Image via X/@sama)

What did the online community say?

The news of OpenAI parting ways with Sam Altman has undoubtedly stirred discussions within the online community. MrBeast's comment on the matter has elicited a variety of comments and reactions as well. Here are some of them:

Fans react to MrBeast's response to the cryptic post (Image via X/@sama)

Following the sacking of Sam, OpenAI has confirmed that Mira Murati, the company's Chief Technology Officer, will assume the role of interim CEO with immediate effect.