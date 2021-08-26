BGMI: India ki After Party day 1 overall standings 

The first day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): India Ki After Party event came to an end. The tournament is being held by BGMI in collaboration with Loco and Upthrust Esports.

Day 1 of this fun event featured TDM battles with ex-BGMI pro and content creator Hastar and gaming sessions with creators K18 and Mamba. The main highlight of the event was the T1 Showdown which featured a three-match scrimmage between 20 invited professional BGMI teams.

Team XO dominated the scrimmage session and emerged at the top of the points table with 60 points and 23 finishes. The second place was taken by Global Esports who secured 21 finish points and added 47 points to its kitty. Following it in third place was the ever-consistent Team IND with 15 finish points and 45 total points.

BGMI India ki After Party day 1:

BGMI After Party day 1 overall standings

The first match of the T1 Showdown was played on Erangel and was won by Global Esports with five finishes. Following them in second place was Team IND who secured nine eliminations to its name. Team XO secured third place in this match adding four finishes to its kitty.

The second match of the day was played on the desert map of Miramar. Skylightz Gaming secured the chicken dinner in this match eliminating Team XO in the final zone. Team XO maintained their consistent run in the second game and climbed to the top of the table with 34 points.

The third and the final game of the day was played on Sanhok. Team XO secured the chicken dinner in this match with 11 finishes. Team IND who too throughout the day played really well, secured the second spot. The third spot in the match was secured by Global Esports.

Top players from BGMI After Party day 1

Day 2 of the event will be held on the 28 August, 2021. The T1 Showdown on the 28th will feature three matches as well with the Sanhok map being Bootcamp only. Although only a scrimmage session, this event will provide the players the much-needed practice before the start of the first official tournament BGIS. Viewers will also enjoy watching their favorite teams compete.

Edited by Ashish Yadav