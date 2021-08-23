BGMI APL Invitational S2 round 1: Winning team, overall standings, prize pool and more

The fourth and final day of the BGMI APL Invitational Season 2: Round 1 came to an end today after days of intense action between the 24 competing teams. At the end of the day, 18 teams qualified for the second round of the event. IYD x Team Tamilas dominated the whole event and easily took the top spot with 129 points and 52 finishes. The team secured three chicken dinners in a total of nine matches. They were awarded the winner's prize of Rs. 50,000.

BGMI APL Invitational round 1 overall standings

Following them in second place was Enigma Gaming who played well throughout the course of the first round and ended up with 115 points and 51 finishes. They were awarded the second-place prize of Rs. 30,000. At third place was the ever consistent TSM FTX who had an excellent final day and managed a podium finish with 97 points and 52 eliminations. They were awarded the third-place prize of Rs. 20,000

BGMI APL Invitational Season 2 format

The APL Invitational Season 2 has a total prize pool of Rs. 2,50,000. The tournament has been divided into two rounds with the top 18 teams from Round 1 and one fan favourite team qualifying for the second round. The first round which went on for four days and included 12 matches, carried a prize pool of Rs. 1,00,000 while the second round, which is a three-day affair starting tomorrow, carries a prize pool of Rs. 1,50,000.

Qualified teams for BGMI APL Invitational Season 2 Round 2

1.) IYD x Team Tamilas

2.) Engima Gaming

3.) TSM FTX

4.) Coming Soon

5.) OREsports

6.) Revenant Esports

7.) Skylightz Gaming

8.) Pushers

9.) APL Esports

10.) 8Bit

11.) Team TapaTap

12.) Reckoning Esports

13.) Galaxy Racers

14.) Element Esports

15.) 7Sea Esports

16.) Hydra Official

17.) Red Owl Gaming

18.) ForceOne x LegStump Esports

Team Soul, Marcos Gaming, Revenge Esports, Global Esports, Godlike Esports, and Team IND, unfortunately, failed to make it to the second round. However, one team among these six can still get a spot in the second round through a fan vote.

BGMI APL Invitational Season 2 round 2 prize pool

Fans of the respective teams can head over to the Instagram fan vote post of APL Esports and comment the name of their favorite team to see them in the finals.

Where and when to watch BGMI APL Invitational Season 2:

The second round of the APL Invitational Season 2 will start tomorrow, i.e. 24 August and will continue until 26 August. The tournament will be broadcast live on the official channel of APL Esports.

Edited by Siddharth Satish