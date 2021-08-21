BGMI OR Championship Legends Rise 2021 Day 1: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The first day of the BGMI OR Championship Legends Rise 2021 came to an end today.

After an enthralling display of BGMI skill and game sense from the invited teams, Team TapaTap emerged as the table-toppers at the end of the day with 51 points and 34 finishes.

TapaTap dominated the lobby fragging heavily in all matches, showing why they are counted amongst the best BGMI teams in India.

Following them in second place was OR Esports. The team played really well securing 47 points and 23 finishes in three games.

The third place at the end of the day was secured by Skylightz Gaming who secured 33 points with 16 eliminations to their name.

BGMI OR Championship Legends Rise 2021 day 1

BGMI OR Championship Legends Rise 2021 (Image via OR Esports YouTube)

The day started with the first match being played on the map of Erangel, the chicken dinner in this match was secured by Global Esports. The team held their nerve till the final zone and secured the victory with 12 frags.

Team XO also gave them a tough fight and secured a second-place finish. The third place in this match went to Skylightz Gaming.

BGMI OR Championship Legends Rise 2021 (Image via OR Esports YouTube)

The second match of the day was played on the desert map of Miramar.

Team TapTap dominated this match and secured the chicken dinner in an emphatic fashion with 17 kills to their name. The team rotated quite well into the zone and picked off players easily from advantageous positions.

Enigma Gaming secured second place in this match while solo surviving player Slayer, from Team IND, managed to secure a third-place finish for his team.

The third and the final match of the day was played on Sanhok.

This fast-paced map saw early fights with Team TapaTap and Team Soul engaging early with Team Soul coming out victorious.

The chicken dinner in this match was however secured by OREsports who played patiently and despite not having the zone advantage in the final circle secured a dominating chicken dinner with 16 frags.

TSM FTX secured second place while Revenant Esports finished in third place.

Top 5 fraggers From BGMI OR Championship Day 1

1) Jonathan (Team TapaTap): 11 Finishes

2) ZGOD (Team TapaTap): 10 Finishes

3) Aditya (OREsports): 09 Finishes

4) Fierce (Global Esports): 08 Finishes

5) Neyoo (Team TapaTap): 08 Finishes

With two more days and six matches to go, it would be interesting to see which team emerges as the winner in the competition. The teams at the bottom will look to make a mark in the coming days while the leaders will seek to solidify their positions.

