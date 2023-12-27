"Big Kick stream soon": The Island Boys have announced that they will be streaming on Kick

The Island Boys are a hip-hop duo comprising twin brothers Franky 'Kodiyakredd' and Alex 'Flyysoulja.' On December 23, 2023, Alex announced on his X account that they would be streaming on Kick on December 27. In the announcement video, Alex requested his audience to follow him on Kick and said that the Island Boys will be streaming regularly on the platform.

The rapper asked his fans to follow his Instagram handle for flyers and more information. On December 26, Alex uploaded an Instagram story promoting the stream, scheduled to begin at 10 pm on December 27. It is also expected to feature Toxiicfaiiry and Kaylathayla. In the video posted on X, Alex said:

"Guys, what's up? The Island Boys are gonna start Kick streaming very soon. Click the link that's gonna be right on my bio and follow me. Okay? We're gonna have a big Kick stream soon. Get ready for it."

Flyysoulja announcing Kick stream (Image via Flyysoulja/X)

The Twins announce Kick stream on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@flyysoulja)

"Nobody will be watching": Users react after finding out the Island Boys will be streaming on Kick

The twin brothers have been involved in several controversies with other streamers despite not being a part of the streaming community themselves. One of them made headlines recently after slapping popular YouTuber Jack Doherty. Meanwhile, Alex was slapped by a streamer named Konvy.

Apart from the X post and Instagram story, Fear Buck's account confirmed that the hip-hop duo will be streaming on Kick. It also posted about the rappers signing a deal with the platform.

Expand Tweet

Many users commented on the viral post, sharing their thoughts about the two streaming on Kick. One X user said that no one would be watching the Twins stream:

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions from the viral Fear Buck tweet:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Island Boys went viral after they posted a video of them kissing on social media. The video, which caused a stir, shocked their fans and followers.