Crimson Desert is the upcoming title from Pearl Abyss, the developer for the incredibly popular MMO - Black Desert Online. Pearl Abyss has taken a vastly different approach to the title, building it as a beautiful, open-world action adventure. Information regarding the title has been rather limited, with almost complete radio silence since its initial announcement at Gamescom 2020.

Pearl Abyss has finally released a rather extensive gameplay trailer today on Gamescom Opening Night Live (ONL) 2023, showcasing fluid combat and visuals. A breakdown of the trailer is detailed below.

After a long 2 years of silence, developer Pearl Abyss has finally released an impressive 3-minute long trailer for their upcoming action-adventure title, Crimson Desert.

The beautiful open world of Pywel (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Taking place in the continent of Pywel, the game follows protagonist Kliff as he embarks on a quest for revenge. Entangled within political conspiracies, Kliff must come to terms with his present while also embracing his past during the events of the campaign.

Players will be able to fully explore the beautiful open world of Pywel, down to its breathtaking cities, deserts, and villages. The game is built with the in-house Blackspace Engine, capable of generating gorgeous AAA visuals in immaculate detail.

Combat demo showcasing horseback archery (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Combat is a major highlight of the title, justifying the presence of a great degree of freedom and mobility. Users can jump, walk, ride horses, and even glide through the world of Pywel with unparalleled mobility. Naturally, this also extends into combat.

Spectacular boss fights take place in-game (Image via Pearl Abyss)

The combat is expected to translate well into the boss fights, which seem to be quite the spectacle.

Engaging in arm wrestling (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Additionally, players can live the typical medieval fantasy, engaging in various activities such as fishing, horse riding, and arm wrestling.

Further information regarding the title and its release date is unknown as of this writing. Crimson Desert is planned for a release across the PC, PlayStation 5/4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles.