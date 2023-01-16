Black Myth Wukong official release window finally revealed

Black Myth Wukong has made headlines since the first set of trailers for the upcoming game was released. The gaming community has been interested in learning more about the project, but the information has been somewhat limited. Thankfully, players now have an official release window, which the developers have released in their latest trailer.

The game's developer Game Science has a real task on their hands based on the scale of their ongoing project. Many fans had expected a 2023 release. However, that has changed, and players must wait until next year before getting their hands on the game.

This could be disheartening for some, given how much hype surrounds Black Myth Wukong. Coming from China, the game is touted to be a big release, and it is to be seen what kind of impact it will have on the gaming industry. Not much is known at the moment, but gamers can hope for more news in the near future.

Information on Black Myth Wukong release date

Gamers usually eagerly wait for the release date of an upcoming video game, and it's no different this time around. For some, having information on a game's release date helps them plan ahead for their purchase. Additionally, content creators benefit even more as they can schedule their live streams or playthroughs in advance.

PlayerIGN @PlayerIGN Highly anticipated Black Myth: Wukong race to become China’s first AAA game in Summer 2024, as date revealed in this puppet trailer: Highly anticipated Black Myth: Wukong race to become China’s first AAA game in Summer 2024, as date revealed in this puppet trailer: https://t.co/UuS77r8gve

The recent Black Myth Wukong trailer might appear humorous at the onset. Released as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations, the short film gave an insight into when the game will be released, which will not be in 2023.

Instead, Game Science will release its anticipated title in the summer of 2024, which ideally translates into the second quarter of next year. The game is also being developed for all major platforms, including current-gen consoles.

It's worth noting that Game Science had earlier claimed that they planned to release it in 2023. However, that is not to be, and any reason for the delay is undisclosed.

It will also be interesting to find out how the development has taken place. The first pre-alpha footage came out in 2020, attracting attention. There seems to be a lot of promise with what's in store, but the gaming community will have to wait a little longer to find out more about Black Myth Wukong.

