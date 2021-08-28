Black Ops Cold War's new map and Double Agent changes detailed

Developer Treyarch has added a bunch of new content to Black Ops Cold War for players to enjoy this week. Aside from a double XP weekend to incentivize players, the developer has added a fan favorite map "Drive-In" from the original Black Ops DLC to Black Ops Cold War. The game's newest mode, "Double Agent", got some more love this week as Treyarch added a melee-only mode for Cold War players to enjoy among a bunch of new playlist rotations.

Black Ops Cold War latest patch notes

GLOBAL

Weapons

Marshal - Dragon’s Breath attachment now works in conjunction with Dual Wield. [August 20]

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Drive-In added to the 6v6 map rotation.

Drive-In 24/7 added to Featured Playlists.

Double Agent: Melee

Melee weapons only

Operatives and the Investigator must find clues and eliminate all Double Agents to win. Double Agents must eliminate all Operatives and the Investigator or detonate all bombs to win.

Knife Fight 3v3

Removed the Tomahawk from Knife Fight loadouts.

Double Agent

Added new options to Double Agent Custom Games.

Starting Pistol: Set whether players start with a Pistol or no weapon.

Loot Weapons: Set whether weapons found on the ground, in containers and in supply drops are guns or melee weapons.

Featured Playlists

Drive-In 24/7 [NEW] (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Double Agent: Melee [NEW]

Knife Fight 3v3 [NEW]

Nuketown 24/7 (Also available in Hardcore)

Face Off 6v6 (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) 12v12 Moshpit (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Party Games

Multi-Team

ZOMBIES

Stability

Added stability fixes for rare issues related to the “Mauer Der Toten” main quest, Bunny side quest, Outbreak Trials and the spawning of the Chalice and Aether Tool items.

Outbreak

Regions

Increased chance to rotate to Collateral in earlier Regions.

Equipment

Addressed an issue that could cause a loss of functionality when applying a Blueprint just before using the Grapple Gun.

Exfil

Addressed an issue that could allow a Hellhound to become stuck during Exfil.

Perks

Addressed a rare issue that could cause Death Perception to create phantom duplicated items that could not be picked up.

Featured Playlists

Outbreak (Endless and 3 Region)

Mauer der Toten

Firebase Z

Die Maschine

Dead Ops Arcade 3

Dead Ops Arcade 3: First Person

Onslaught (PlayStation)

Onslaught Accelerated (PlayStation)

Onslaught Containment (PlayStation)

Onslaught Echelon (PlayStation)

