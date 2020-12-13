Black Ops Cold War has started another Double XP weekend

Black Ops Cold War is giving players another shot at Double XP prior to Season One.

Double XP is live for Black Ops Cold War. Treyarch is giving players plenty of chances to reach their desired levels and grind those weapons. This isn't the first and surely won't be the last Double XP period of Black Ops Cold War.

Starting tomorrow at 10AM PT, get 2XP and 2WXP in #BlackOpsColdWar as we count down to Season One! pic.twitter.com/3KQ0GosPYU — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 11, 2020

The current weekend is already live, having started on December 12, 2020 at 10 AM PT. It lasts the entire weekend and then some, until December 15, 2020 at 11 AM PT. This leads right up to the release of Season One of Black Ops Cold War.

Double XP is a great way for Black Ops Cold War to grind out levels for their rank and for their weapon levels. Player ranks unlock different weapons that can be used, as well as equipment and Scorestreaks. Weapon levels unlock different attachments for the specific weapon being levelled.

Double XP is now live in #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/oZpwwnpuuy — Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War News (@CODBOCWNews) December 12, 2020

Season One is quickly approaching and this is Treyarch's way of saying thank you to the Black Ops Cold War players. The game has been met with some criticism regarding bugs and skill-based matchmaking. Those that have stuck with the game however, are being rewarded and will continue to be, with the largest content drop in Black Ops history incoming.

Season One of Black Ops Cold War

As the Double XP weekend reaches Black Ops Cold War Season One, players have much to be excited about. More content than ever before in the Black Ops series is on its way. This includes integration with the COD: Warzone Battle Royale.

In regards to Warzone, new operators and a new map are on the way. It also brings an entirely new Gulag experience for those players who end up meeting an early defeat.

For multiplayer, there are several new maps and games modes coming. 2v2 Gunfight returns, as well as the iconic map Raid. A new vehicle and Scorestreak will be available.

Zombies is getting new content too. Then there is the Season One Battle Pass. It is really going to a massive start to Black Ops Cold War's first season.