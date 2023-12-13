BLAST and NODWIN Gaming launch 'The Draft' for Indian and Pakistani Counter-Strike 2 teams to compete globally

In an X post by BLAST, a Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) event called The Draft has been announced in collaboration with NODWIN Gaming. The tournament will give major Counter-Strike 2 teams from India and Pakistan a chance to compete with Tier 1 players on a worldwide stage. With a huge prize pool of $50,000, the stage is all set for the 128 teams that will participate for the glory of their nation.

In this article, Counter-Strike 2 fans will get to know more information about the upcoming tournament.

'The Draft' opens a great opportunity for the Indian and Pakistani Counter-Strike 2 teams

The Draft, which starts in late January 2024, is providing a major opportunity for the Counter-Strike teams from India and Pakistan to compete and show their true potential on a global stage. Each group offers 12 important spots, and these teams will compete online for those slots in the tournament.

Furthermore, the best three teams from each group will be eligible to compete in the Super Six LAN event in February, hosted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Through a unique draft method, a Counter-Strike legend will be assigned as a mentor to each team from the groups. However, the officials haven’t unveiled any information regarding the legends. Such mentorship lets local talent acquire experience and knowledge alongside skills from the best in the game.

On taking this amazing initiative, the Brand Director of BLAST has said:

“ We are delighted to be teaming up with NODWIN Gaming to launch The Draft, giving Indian and Pakistan Counter-Strike teams the chance of a lifetime to play with CS legends on a global stage. Providing emerging esports and gaming markets with opportunities to play on a global stage is key to their long-term growth. The Draft will not only act as an important pathway for aspiring players but will also provide an exciting tournament for global and local fans to enjoy.”

True Rippers Esports, representing India, and Team WahWah, representing Pakistan, will face each other in a showmatch at the BLAST Premier World Final 2023 in Abu Dhabi to commemorate the beginning of this thrilling competition. Interestingly, two BLAST Premier players selected by the audience over a vote on the official BLAST website will be drafted for each showmatch squad.

When and where to watch the Showmatch of Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) fans worldwide can watch the showmatch at 9.30 pm IST on December 17, 2023, via BLAST’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. Moreover, they can join watch parties of various streamers in their preferred languages.

