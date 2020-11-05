Bloomberg reporter under fire after revealing Activision CEO’s transactions to political party

Jason Schreier, a reporter for Bloomberg, has come under scrutiny for sharing records of political donations by Activision Blizzard CEO Robert Kotick.

Many gamers say politics and gaming should not intermingle, but some of the best video games of all time have delivered a political message while shattering sales records and player counts, including games published by Activision.

Now more than ever, America is divided by politics and beliefs tied to it. Family gatherings and social media interactions are often marred by individuals inserting politics into the conversation. The gaming industry is not immune to that.

The records show the Activision Blizzard CEO donating to several Republican party outlets and candidates. The sharing of this information saw the reporter come under fire from many who believe gaming and politics should stay separate.

Bloomberg reporter under fire after sharing Activision CEO’s transactions to political party

I guess we know how Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is voting today https://t.co/uHkDEyb2QY pic.twitter.com/V7KqHh6RS6 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 3, 2020

In all honesty, responses regarding the Activision Blizzard CEO's political donations were all over the place. Some replies were from those upset that Robert Kotick made these transactions. Other replies to the Tweet questioned what this had to do with gaming directly, and claimed that it is no one's business except Robert Kotick's.

care to explain why its important to point this out... is it to use your platform to cancel someone based on their political beliefs? — Moe87 (@Moe87) November 3, 2020

Yes let's "OUT" peoples political opinion so cool much woke. I'm pretty sure this is Illegal in the EU, lucky to live here. Never voted for a right wing candidate in my life but that's for me to disclose not some journalist FFS. — PeacefulKillah (@peacefulkillah) November 3, 2020

Bloomberg reporter fires back

Jason Schreier did not hesitate to respond to those calling him out for sharing the political donations of the Activision Blizzard boss. Many questioned why a gaming report would even share such a thing on his Twitter account. The Bloomberg reporter had no issue stating his thoughts, that this does have to do with the gaming industry, and that it is something worth reporting.

This isn't super complicated. My job is to report on the video game industry. I am reporting interesting and useful information about one of the most powerful people in the video game industry. Hope that helps — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 3, 2020

He even goes on to say that he is not the one connecting gaming and politics here. He states that his reporting is showing that the Activision Blizzard CEO is the one connecting the two entirely different subjects.

I realize this might be confusing, but the person connecting games with politics here is the video game CEO donating money to politicians — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 3, 2020

As of now, Robert Kotick has yet to comment on the matter in any form.

Prior Activision Blizzard political connections

Robert Kotick and Activision Blizzard are not newly acquainted with controversy. Just over a year ago, Hearthstone player Ching "Blitzchung" NG Wai was disqualified from the Grandmasters competition and banned from the league, for voicing his support for Hong Kong during a live interview. This lead the United States Congress to issue a petition to Robert Kotick and Activision Blizzard to reverse the decision against the player.

Image via Blizzard

Earlier this year, Season 4 of COD: Warzone and Modern Warfare was delayed in response to the Black Lives Matter protests. In solidarity with these protests, Activision decided to postpone Season 4 and deliver a Black Lives Matter message to players when logging on. Politics are a part of life and those saying it doesn't belong in gaming, may have missed these previous times when Activision Blizzard took a stance on something political.