CS:GO pro Boombl4 claims ex-wife blackmailed him after divorce

Professional Counter Strike player Kirill "Boombl4" was recently released from his contract with esports organization NAVI. The Ukrainian organization cited "high reputational risk" as their reasoning for removing the Russian player.

Photos and videos that have been leaked on social media show alleged drug use by the former NAVI team captain. He has now spoken out, saying that his now ex-wife blackmailed him and that he intends to file libel lawsuits.

Кирилл @Boombl4CS today I got divorced from my wife and was blackmailed with various photos/videos and also a huge amount of fake information. Soon I will be filing libel suits. Many thanks to everyone for the support and understanding at a difficult time for me. today I got divorced from my wife and was blackmailed with various photos/videos and also a huge amount of fake information. Soon I will be filing libel suits. Many thanks to everyone for the support and understanding at a difficult time for me.

Boombl4 claimed his wife blackmailed him

Russian Counter Strike: Global Offensive Professional Player Boombl4 was released from NAVI on May 28. Prior to his release, he was the captain of the organization's CS:GO, team.

In its statement, the organization cited "high reputational risks" as the reason for the decision to move on from the Russian player. They also noted that his release was unrelated to his play.

"This decision is related to high reputational risks for the club, and it is not the result of his game."

Videos and images of Boom snorting a powdery substance believed to be cocaine or amphetamines have surfaced on social media. Over a week after announcing his release, the former NAVI player has spoken out.

He shared the news with his fans that he divorced his wife, LiQueen, and accused her of blackmailing him. LiQueen married the CS:GO player five months ago.

He said that his now ex-wife is behind the leaks that led to his release from NAVI and that he intends to file a libel lawsuit against her. He claimed that the information in the leaks about him was fake. The pro also thanked fans for supporting him.

"Many thanks to everyone for the support and understanding at a difficult time for me."

After news of the divorce went public, LiQueen described him as an addict and accused him of cheating on her on multiple occasions.

LiQueen publicly claimed that she wanted a divorce from the CS:GO pro in April before reconciling days later. It looks as if the divorce is final at this time.

Fans react to Boombl4's accusations against ex-wife

Fans responded to the former NAVI player's tweet by wishing him well and voicing their support for him. Some also voiced their negative opinions of LiQueen.

TrilluXe @TrilluXe @Boombl4CS All the best to you, disgusting human being who shares such things to the public @Boombl4CS All the best to you, disgusting human being who shares such things to the public

Some noted that while they don't condone substance abuse or adultery, such information being leaked online but public speculation constitutes a breach of privacy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far