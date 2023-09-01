Borderlands 3 confirmed for Nintendo Switch, alongside Pandora's Box collection for consoles and PC

Fans of Gearbox's Borderlands series have a new reason to celebrate. Borderlands 3 is headed to Nintendo Switch, confirmed via its official social media account. Furthermore, a bundle of all mainline series entries called Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box is also available for console and PC platforms. This comes as a surprise for all fans.

In other words, players looking to get into the franchise have the best opportunity to do so at the moment. Here is everything to know about this new revelation.

When does Borderlands 3 release on Nintendo Switch?

The latest entry in the sci-fi looter-shooter franchise will arrive on Nintendo's hybrid console on October 6, 2023, for $59.99, and physical pre-orders are already live. Not just that, it will be the Ultimate Edition of Borderlands 3. So Nintendo players are getting the definitive package of the 2020 FPS/RPG. Here's what it includes:

Borderlands 3 base game

DLC 1: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot

DLC 2: Guns, Love, and Tentacles

DLC 3: Bounty of Blood

DLC 4: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck

Designer’s Cut add-on

Director’s Cut add-on

Dozens of additional cosmetics

This includes all content released for the game thus far, so Nintendo Switch owners are not being given the short end of the stick here. However, it remains to be seen how the game performs on the hybrid console. As the latest in the series and as an Unreal Engine 4 title, it is a tad taxing on even bigger consoles like PS4 and Xbox One. As such, players will need to wait another month to find out the details.

What does Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box include?

Moving on, the Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box is the definitive bundle for any fanatic of the series. It includes all main games released thus far. In other words, the selection includes:

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Borderlands 2

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Borderlands 3

Tales from the Borderlands (2014)

New Tales from the Borderlands (2022)

All DLC for each game

All three titles plus the side-story The Pre-Sequel are included. Additionally, the Tales entries are also present, which, while canon to franchise lore, are narrative adventure games in the vein of Telltale Games' titles. In fact, the original 2014 entry was made by the acclaimed studio, while last year's installment was made in-house by Gearbox Software.

Although the official statement says all DLCs are included, it seems like the Adventure Capital Pack for New Tales from the Borderlands is not here. Last year's spin-off game, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, is also nowhere to be seen in this bundle. This collection is available right now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Curiously, the Nintendo Switch is not listed even though all games under the Pandora's Box Collection are on the handheld system, including the upcoming Borderlands 3. Since this is a "complete your collection" type of bundle, perhaps it will eventually make its way to the Nintendo eShop.