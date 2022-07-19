"She hated the nurse work" - BoxBox reveals the struggles his girlfriend faced while nursing COVID-19 patients

Albert "BoxBox" took to Twitch to reveal the horrors of nurse work and the gruesome incidents that his girlfriend had to face as a nurse with COVID-19-infected patients.

Speaking to his chat, the 26-year-old Twitch streamer uncovered real events his partner had to go through, such as getting threatened with a knife and being abused.

BoxBox recently hired his partner to work with him on his streams. She also has her own Twitch channel called Enluna, with over 70K followers. The duo have been together for the better part of a decade. Speaking about her former profession, the streamer said:

"She hated- she absolutely hated the nurse work."

BoxBox recounts how COVID-19 patients tried to attack his girlfriend

in his latest stream, BoxBox recounted a series of struggles that his girlfriend, Enluna, had to go through while being a nurse in a hospital. The 26-year-old was visibly relieved at the thought of her leaving the job for good considering all the horrible incidents that she had to face while in the medical profession.

(Timestamp: 1:37:53)

He added that even though the majority of the COVID-19 patients maintained the protocols, some would make life difficult for the nurses. He exclaimed:

"You could imagine the people that commonly catch COVID, not all of them, but in general they're very frustrating to work with. Most of the people who catch COVID, they get COVID because like they were unsafe..."

The streamer then went on to reveal his girlfriend's experiences. He further added:

"Maybe like 90% of the patients are fine. But like 10% of them are like, will harrass her, they call her like really derogatory terms...She told me she got assaulted by multiple patients...She would come home crying after work many times because like a psychopathic patient like tried to attack her with a knife..."

He even added how some patients would attempt to die in front of her because they didn't want to take appropriate precautions, causing her even more trauma.

Fans react to the horrible experience of BoxBox's girlfriend

Fans were largely sympathetic towards the streamer and his partner. Some of them even substantiated his comments by adding their own experiences and thoughts on the entire situation. The clip was shared on to the popular r/LivestreamFail. Here are some of the comments that were posted:

BoxBox was formerly known as Flosd on his Twitch account. He is presently a Twitch partner and regularly streams League of Legends. He also has over 2.2 million followers on his platform — which makes him one of the biggest streamers of the game.

