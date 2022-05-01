"That's why you're always talking about Korean babes"- Disguised Toast shares his views about BoxBox's girlfriend

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" played Valorant on stream with Albert "BoxBox." The two were joined by Punz, Sykkuno and Valkyrae. After selecting his agent, BoxBox tried to decide whether to play Jett or Sage. This is when Toast joked that BoxBox didn't like Korean people.

He then asked the League of Legends streamer what country his girlfriend was from, to which he responded that she was Korean. Toast responded with another joke:

"That's why you're always talking about Korean babes."

Disguised Toast is curious about the nationality of BoxBox's girlfriend

Toast was playing Valorant with BoxBox, Punz, Sykkuno and Valkyrae on stream. As the group was locking in their agents for the match, BoxBox was still trying to decide who to play as.

He asked his teammates if they would be mad if he picked Jett, probably because the agent was nerfed in a recent patch and wouldn't be an optimal pick. The group seemed fine with the choice anyway, with Valkyrae telling him he could pick whoever he wanted to:

"Do whatever makes you happy Albert."

He explained that he was torn between Jett and Sage. The reasons he gave for those choices were very different:

"I'm torn between picking Sage because I find her very attractive, and picking Jett because I find her fun."

Sykkuno found his reasoning strange, but eventually accepted it:

"I like the honesty, I suppose."

He initially hovered over Sage, to which Disguised Toast joked that BoxBox must not like Korean people if he doesn't play the Korean character Jett:

"Albert does not like Koreans. That's why he doesn't play Jett."

After the comment, BoxBox quickly shifted over to Jett and locked her in. Afterwards, Toast asked him about his girlfriend and fellow streamer Enluna's nationality:

"Wait, what country is Annie from?"

BoxBox responded that she is South Korean, to which Toast made the joke that he always talks about Korean babes, suggesting BoxBox has a preference. He's correct to say the top lane streamer frequently talks about "hot korean babes" on his stream as a running joke.

He joked that if one wins a game of Teamfight Tactics without taking damage, Korean women will line up at their front door.

Although BoxBox is Chinese, his appreciation for South Korea and Korean culture extends past his dating preferences. The Riven main frequently listens to K-Pop on his streams.

His moniker comes from the name on his League of Legends account, which are the Korean characters for the word "mistake." The name appears as two boxes because it won't display Korean characters in-game, and the nickname has stuck with him ever since.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul