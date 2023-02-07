Brand new "Orientation mode" is coming to Apex Legends Season 16

Season 16 of Apex Legends is set to launch on February 14, which will bring in a plethora of new changes and content. Although there won't be a new legend this season, a unique weapon and two fresh game modes will be added.

As time passes, the game becomes more complicated, with new legends, weapons, and maps added to keep it fresh. However, this makes it incredibly difficult for new players to get into the groove of the battle royale, which eventually makes them quit.

To help with this, a new "Orientation mode" will be added in Season 16 to make it easier for beginners to learn the game.

Orientation mode will help new players understand basics of Apex Legends faster

There will never be a better time for beginners to try Apex Legends after the implementation of "Orientation mode" starting in Season 16. This mode will not be a forced tutorial, and players will have the option to try it out to learn the basics.

It will work by matching newbies against AI bots and making them go through the battle royale game. Throughout the match, players will be asked to complete up to 10 basic challenges that will teach them the basics, such as shield-swapping and movement mechanics. Completing the challenges will earn them the "Apex 101" badge. According to the developers:

"Our goal with Orientation Matches is to create a lower-pressure environment where new players can get their bearings, learn the core mechanics, and have a little more space to breathe while they learn how to play Apex Legends."

First-time players will have to either place in the top five of the battle royale or complete enough of the challenges to be put in matches with more experienced opposition. Moreover, they can also partake in the Orientation mode with friends so that they don't have to play alone.

With this update, the firing range will also be overhauled and will receive a few updates, including stat tracking. Dummy challenges will also be added to the firing range to make it more engaging.

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry drops on February 14 at 10 am PT, bringing in Team Deathmatch, Class System Rework, Nemesis: a new weapon, and more.

Poll : 0 votes