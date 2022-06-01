Brand passive changes hit League of Legends PBE patch 12.11 cycle, damage over time gets significantly nerfed

Some Brand passive nerfs have made their way to the League of Legends PBE patch 12.11 cycle as Riot Games look to iron out some of the inconsistencies in the champion meta.

The 12.10 and 12.10b durability updates sought to reduce damage from all sources in order to prolong team fights within the game. It was easily one of the biggest patches in League of Legends history, where almost every single champion received durability updates with tweaks being made to both Grevious Wounds and Item base damage numbers.

* P DoT damage reduced from 3% max HP per stack to 2.5%

* P explosion base damage reduced from 10% - 14% max HP to 8% - 12% Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Massive patch. Super proud of the team and helpers for rallying together to get everything in.



We're being careful to not undo what we just did and are doing our best to maintain item choice, champion feel and identity, role balance, etc.



With 12.11, the developers will look to introduce balance changes to multiple champions and items to deal with some of the issues that were caused by the previous update. While the preview updates that were mentioned by the developers some time ago are yet to make it to the test server, some changes like the ones to Brand's passive and Zeri's adjustments have made it through so far, with the former being the latest addition.

With 12.11, the developers will look to introduce balance changes to multiple champions and items to deal with some of the issues that were caused by the previous update. While the preview updates that were mentioned by the developers some time ago are yet to make it to the test server, some changes like the ones to Brand’s passive and Zeri’s adjustments have made it through so far, with the former being the latest addition.

What Riot will be targeting this time around with Brand is to considerably nerf the damage over time (DoT) effect that is built into his passive ability, Blaze. The article below will delve deeper into this topic.

Brand passive nerfs are live on the League of Legends PBE patch 12.11 cycle

Before talking about the changes that Brand’s passive will be hit with, it’s important to keep in mind that the changes that have been introduced to the League of Legends PBE server thus far are tentative. As it’s the test server, the developers will be experimenting further with the changes before they are finally shipped as part of the official update.

Blaze (Passive) updates:

P DoT damage reduced from 3% max HP per stack to 2.5%

P explosion base damage reduced from 10% - 14% max HP to 8% - 12%

Brand has been quite difficult to deal with ever since the patch 12.11 durability updates hit the Rift last week. He has been a menace to deal with, both in the mid lane and in the support role, with Riot looking to tone him down slightly by nerfing the DoT of his passive.

Blaze, when mixed with Liandry’s Torment, is one of the most overpowered combinations in the game, and not only is Brand’s passive taking a hit, but Riot have also mentioned in their preview earlier that the Mythic item will be nerfed as well.

More details on champion updates will soon be making their way to the League of Legends PBE server as the developers look to test out several new changes before shipping them off with the official 12.11 patch notes, which is set to go live next week on June 8, 2022.

