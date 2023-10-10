Brawl Stars World Finals 2023: All qualified teams, dates, venue, format, prize pool distribution, and more

Following the completion of all the regional qualifiers, the 12 best teams have now been selected for the Brawl Stars World Finals 2023, which is slated to be hosted in Jonkoping, Sweden. It will be a three-day contest from November 24 to 26, during which these qualified squads will meet at the Elma Exhibition and Convention Centre and battle for a share of the prize pool of $750,000.

The first two days of the World Finals will see 12 teams fight in the Group Stage for eight slots in the Playoffs. On November 26, the top eight performers will play against one another in the Single-Elimination Playoffs for the global title.

Brawl Stars World Finals 2023 participants

Expand Tweet

The prestigious event has one slot each from NA East, NA West, SA East, East Asia, and China Mainland, while the remaining four slots have been allocated for the Last Chance Qualifier. Here are all the qualified teams for the upcoming World Finals:

Tribe Gaming (North America) Luminosity Gaming (North America) Nouns Esports (Brazil) Zeta Division (Indonesia) Totem Esports (Italy) FUT Esports (Europe) Crazy Raccoon (Japan) BC Gaming (China) SK Gaming (Spain) STMN Esports (North America) Revenant Esports (India) Natus Vincere (CIS)

Prize pool distribution for Brawl Stars World Finals 2023

The winning club of this international event will receive 34% of the total prize pool, i.e., $250,000. The runer-up squad will be awarded $150,000 in prize money. Any team will get a minimum cash prize of $15,000 in the tournament. Let's take a look at the prize pool distribution for the World Finals:

1st Place - $250,000

2nd Place - $150,000

3rd Place - $85,000

4th Place - $85,000

5th Place - $30,000

6th Place - $30,000

7th Place - $30,000

8th Place - $30,000

9th Place - $15,000

10th Place - $15,000

11th Place - $15,000

12th Place - $15,000

In 2022, Japan’s Zeta Division created two lineups for Brawl Stars Esports. Both their squads, Zeta Division One and Zeta Division Zero, managed to advance to the Grand Finals of the previous World Championship. Zeta Division One clinched the title in thumping fashion, but the Japanese organization suddenly disbanded both of their teams. Tensai, Sitetampo, and Moya from their squad joined Crazy Raccoon in February 2023 and will play in this upcoming event.

STMN, Tribe, and Totem, who were third, fourth, and fifth respectively in the last edition, have secured spots in the 2023 Brawl Stars World Finals. Popular Spanish squad SK Gaming has also made it to the competition. Revenant Esports from India earned a seat here after demonstrating their potential in the LCQ.