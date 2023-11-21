"Bro acting all tough": Social media trolls Andrew Tate for bizarre answer about crying in prison on Piers Morgan's PiersUncensored

Controversial kickboxer and celebrity Andrew Tate recently appeared on PiersUncensored along with his brother, Tristan. The show is reporter Piers Morgan's television gig, and airs on various platforms in multiple countries. The Tate Brothers' episode aired on November 20 in Romania, where Piers asked a lot of controversial and interesting questions to Andrew Tate.

Piers asked Andrew if he cried in jail during the interview, to which the boxer responded that even though he had tears, he did not cry. He said:

"There were tears running down my face. But I did not cry."

This statement and clip from the interview went viral on the popular pop culture drama Twitter account, @DramaAlert. Viewers trolled Tate for his response to crying in jail. One user in particular said:

"Bro acting all tough. He cried lmao."

"You Won": Fans support Andrew Tate following his interview with Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan interviewed Andrew and Tristan Tate on his television show PiersUncensored on November 20 in Romania. The Tate Brothers are currently on house arrest in Romania, and awaiting trial. Following the interview, Tate posted a tweet of a quote he said in the show.

Fans have been responding to the tweet by supporting the controversial kickboxer. Some even think that Andrew was great in the interview. One fan replied:

"You won."

One supporter said to Tate that it was okay to cry, and one even agreed and said he understood what he meant.

Some fans were disappointed seeing Tate's tweet about tears and said that he indeed did cry.

Andrew has not responded to his fans or social media clips that have gone viral since the announcement and hosting of the PiersUncensored show, making it the talk of the week.