Piers Morgan will travel to Romania for exclusive interview with the Tate brothers

Piers Morgan is an English journalist, writer, and television broadcaster who currently hosts his TV show called PiersUncensored, where he interviews well-known politicians and celebrities, talks about controversial topics, and provides news commentary. Recently, he posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he will be traveling to Romania to interview the Tate brothers for his show.

The Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan, have been embroiled in controversy over their polarizing views and statements. They are currently on house arrest in Romania since August 4 and await trial.

"Going to break the records": Fans await the Piers Morgan and Tate brothers interview

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are currently awaiting trial in Romania and remain under house arrest for the charge of human trafficking. The former is renowned worldwide for his controversial opinions. Recently, Morgan announced that he will be interviewing the brothers in Romania on November 20, 2023.

Fans were ecstatic over the announcement, with some predicting it would break records. Here are a few reactions from X:

Many claimed the interview between Piers and the Tate brothers would be an interesting watch, with some anticipating a "clash of egos." User @AtomicSMI seemed surprised with the announcement, stating the interview was unexpected.

"Monday": Andrew Tate confirms the interview with Piers Morgan

Andrew Tate also confirmed the interview on X. In the post, he shared a photo of himself, Tristan, and Piers and captioned it:

"Monday."

Within four hours, the post has garnered over a thousand replies. Fans expressed their support for Tate and hoped the journalist would let him speak. One fan even asked the former to "cook him."

The interview will take place on PiersUncensored and will be aired on TalkTV, Sky News Australia, and Fox Nation at 8 pm GMT.