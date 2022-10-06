"Bro, what the f**k!": Asmongold lashes out after Overwatch 2 kicks him out in the middle of a game

Popular streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently tried his hand at the newly released Overwatch 2. However, things did not go well as he was kicked out of the game following an "unexpected" server error that put him back in the queue behind thousands of people.

The One True King (OTK) co-owner had to wait in the queue for hours to get his chance at Blizzard's FPS. He was understandably upset when the game crashed moments later. When it happened, he exclaimed:

"Bro, what the f*ck!"

"I was winning too much": Asmongold tries to calm down after Overwatch 2 server error puts him back in queue

AAA games have had several problematic launches over the years, and Overwatch 2 is no exception. Initially, the queue time for players was horrendous, with many having to wait for several hours to get onto the servers.

Asmongold waited for around three hours to get into the game. After he got some playtime, however, a server error once again threw him back into the queue.

The streamer was getting into a groove with Roadhog when the incident occurred, and he immediately slapped the table in frustration.

Timestamp 2:37:40

After composing himself, he took some digs at Blizzard:

"They had to take me out of the game. I was winning too much. They had to take me out the game, that's what it was. They can't handle AsmonFPS? Bro I was, I killed a lot of people."

"I feel like I played kinda well in the middle there. But like, I need to focus... I haven't played this game a lot, so I need to get used to it."

After talking about his gameplay, Asmongold realized that he would not be getting back into the game anytime soon because he was behind 20k people in the queue. He said:

"Twenty thousand people. Holy f*ck man. Oh my f*cking god. Let's see how long it takes to go down. Maybe it'll go down fast."

Fan reactions

Many fans took to Twitch and YouTube to react to Asmongold's mid-game exit from Overwatch 2. While some sympathized with the streamer, others found the situation hilarious.

Here are some of the reactions:

Chat reacting to the incident (Image via zackrawrr/Twitch)

Fan reactions to the Overwatch 2 clip on YouTube (Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Overwatch 2 is being billed as the successor to Blizzard's popular 5v5 FPS brawler game, which came out more than six years ago. However, it is likely that some players have been put off by its patchy launch.

