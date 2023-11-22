"Bro just won generational wealth": Kick streamer winning $3,000,000 while gambling on Stake leaves fans shocked

Kick streamer Louis "LosPollosTV" just bagged a huge win of $3,000,000 while playing the gambling game Plinko on Stake.com. Kick is backed by the gambling website, with many sponsored broadcasts involving streamers playing chance-based games.

In a recent stream, Louis made a landslide win that left fans shocked, with some stating that he had just earned an amount equivalent to "generational wealth":

"Bro just won generational wealth."

"Oh my god!" - LosPollosTV wins $3,000,000 by gambling on Stake

Louis "LosPollosTV" managed to get a huge win of $3,000,000 by betting $3,000 and hitting the 1000x multiplier in the game called Plinko on Stake. In this game, one drops a hall down a virtual peg board with various multipliers at the bottom.

The probability decreases, but the potential gains increase as the ball moves away from the center. If the ball falls in the center, one generally only gets a small portion of their initial bet back.

Betting $3,000 each time, Louis was initially only able to get the ball near the center and lost a lot of money in the process. Having put the risk on High, the streamer was only getting 0.2x of the bet money back.

The chance of one winning a 1000x multiplier as per Stake. (Image via stake.com)

However, in what is only a 0.0015% chance, as per Stake.com, the streamer managed to get a ball at the very corner of the bottom row, effectively attaining the 1000x multiplier.

This led to him getting an extraordinary payout, after which he exclaimed:

"Oh my god! Oh my god! Oh my f**kig god! What the f**k?"

Fans react to LosPollosTV's big win

Fans had hilarious reactions to the achievement, with many disclosing their difficulty quitting gambling when streamers are winning millions by gambling:

Fans also made a reference to Adin's recent gambling binge, which saw him lose millions in only a matter of hours, so much so that his friend FaZe Banks had to ask him to stop gambling and end the stream:

Some other pertinent fan reactions include:

Fans react to the streamer's big win. (Image via scubaryan_/X)

LosPollosTV is an American Kick streamer focusing mostly on Just Chatting and Slots & Casino streams. He is not only limited to these two genres, however, as he also broadcasts himself playing Fortnite and sometimes has Watch Party sessions with his fans. He is active for an average of 93 hours per month.

He is watched for an average of more than 387,000 hours on a monthly basis. The streamer is quite popular on the platform and has over 78,000 followers to his name. The 28-year-old is quite a consistent streamer, being active for an average of six hours per day.