"Bro learned from Andrew Tate" - Fans react as Adin Ross says he canceled Uber ride because the driver was a woman

Controversial Kick personality Adin Ross has once again become the talk of the town on social media after his comments surfaced on X. In a 27-second video, the content creator discussed how he decided to cancel an Uber ride because the driver was a woman. Claiming that he was inebriated at the time, Ross remarked:

"My Uber driver was a f**king girl! I was drunk, I said, 'Oh, it's a girl?' Canceled it right at her face, too. (The streamer's associate responds, 'I wans't there. What did she say?') I don't know. I think it was Jordan. She just said, 'Wow,' or something like that."

Adin Ross went on to say that he should have been given a 50% discount if his Uber driver was a woman:

"Bro, I don't want a girl driving me around. Chat, I'm paying for f**king Uber Black! I'm not paying for a f**king... you know, I should get half off if it's a girl. Come on, chat!"

The Kick streamer's comments have elicited responses from hundreds of netizens, with X user @Racceepo stating that Ross "learned" from his idol, Andrew Tate. They wrote:

"Bro learned from Andrew Tate."

"Why are Adin and his team starting to become red-pill Sneako?" - Netizens comment on Adin Ross saying he canceled an Uber ride because the driver was a female

Adin Ross is one of the most popular figures in the livestreaming space, best known for his Just Chatting, gambling, and IRL content. He has cemented himself as the biggest Kick streamer, becoming the first content creator to amass over a million followers on the Stake-backed platform.

He has also made headlines for controversial reasons on several occasions, most recently engaging in a heated feud with fellow Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on."

On March 4, 2024, a short clip from his recent broadcast went viral, in which he stated that he canceled an Uber ride because the driver was female. X user @DramaAlert's post featuring the streamer's video has received over 265,900 views, with @SheCallMeRico commenting:

One viewer,@omega_fn , believed that Ross' sentiments were heavily influenced by Andrew Tate:

X user @beenbangs shared their thoughts by writing:

"Why are Adin and his team starting to become red-pill Sneako?"

However, some netizens supported Adin Ross, commenting:

In other news, Adin Ross recently claimed that he owns a "very small percentage" of the professional Italian football club AC Milan.