"Bro’s desperate for attention": Netizens roast Jack Doherty for challenging Andrew Tate to a fight

In a recent post on X, Kick streamer Jack Doherty challenged controversial internet personality Andrew Tate to a fight. The post has garnered a lot of attention, with Doherty's detractors calling him out for proposing a 1v4 bout that would put three of his bodyguards in his team against Tate. Some are even calling it a move to get attention.

Doherty himself has become quite contentious, frequently feuding with fellow Kick streamers, such as N3on and Adin Ross, over one issue or another. His post about challenging Tate, who is a former kickboxing champion, has received a lot of negative reactions on X.

"Bro’s desperate for attention"

Jack Doherty wants a 4 v 1 fight against Andrew Tate

Jack Doherty has been in the talks to get in the boxing ring for a while now. Last month, Doherty was challenged by FIFA streamer and YouTube Danny Aarons. The two went at each other for a few hours before Doherty backed off, claiming Aarons was not famous enough for him to fight.

Influencer boxing has been on the rise across platforms, with plenty of Kick streamers, such as N3on, also getting into it. However, not many took Doherty's challenge to Andrew Tate seriously, especially considering he wanted his security team to also be involved in the fight.

In his X post, the streamer tried to banter with the younger Tate brother, saying:

"Andrew Tate this is a serious callout! You Vs. Me (and 3 of my security guards) BOXING MATCH If you’re scared just say so @Cobratate"

Jack Doherty has been in a fair few conflicts on stream. Back in September 2023, he went viral after clips of him getting slapped by Island Boys' bodyguards did the rounds. Here is a list of some violent altercations Doherty has been involved in on camera.

Doherty's challenge has naturally garnered a lot of reactions from netizens, with several people roasting the Kick streamer over the absurd terms. One person suggested that if he can bring four people into the ring, Tate should be allowed to do the same. They even named N3on and Sneako as viable candidates.

Some X users noted that Tate could not travel to America as he is currently under criminal investigation for human trafficking in Romania.

It is unclear whether Jack Doherty was sincere in his challenge to Andrew Tate. The former kickboxer has yet to respond to it publicly.