"Bro violated him": Viewers react to Kai Cenat going off at Joe Budden over Killer Mike winning Grammys

Kai Cenat went off on a strong-worded rant against American media personality Joe Budden after the latter criticized "young streamers" for preferring Travis Scott's Utopia for the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album of the Year. This year, the award was won by Killer Mike for his album Michael.

Kai Cenat is not the only one to feel this way, as Kick star Adin Ross also opined that Utopia deserved the win over Michael. Going off at Joe for calling out streamers, Kai compared his net worth to that of Joe and stated that he was financially capable enough to "buy" the latter.

X users were left astonished by the streamer's targeted roast, stating:

"Bro violated him."

"I would buy you" - Kai Cenat roasts Joe Budden for criticizing "young streamers" who supported Travis Scott over Killer Mike for this year's Grammys

Although initially unaware of Killer Mike's arrest post the Grammy win, Kai Cenat was of the strong belief that Travis Scott's Utopia or Drake's Her Loss should have won instead and expressed himself in a recent stream on February 5, 2023. However, since then, his comments were picked up by Joe Budden, who stated that he did not care about the "numbers" that the streamers were doing.

He further added that streamers were overestimating their noteworthiness and that not many people cared about their "little streamy, mosh pit, marked card whatever," referring to 21 Savage's recent card game cheating scandal with Adin Ross.

Responding directly to this in a stream on February 8, 2024, Kai Cenat stated:

I'm not familiar with Killer Mike, I was just saying. I felt like Utopia and sh** should've won. Bro! (Unintelligible) Stop talking about streamer n****s be. Stop doing that, bro like we some known n****s, my n****. I would buy you, my n****, do you understand that, bro? Do you understand that, my n****."

He went on to say:

"Respect to the old n****s for sure, you feel what I'm saying. Like, respect to them for sure. The only thing I would say I was wrong at was like not even able to like do my research on Killer Mike and sh** like that. But, in the moment, if I wanna voice my opinion, I'ma voice my opinion, a hundred percent, bro. You feel what I'm saying?... The young n****s think Utopia's fire? Let the young n****s think Utopia's fire."

Netizens were amused by Kai Cenat's witty reply to Joe, with many complimenting him for his impromptu comeback:

Recently, Adin Ross called out Joe Budden for his comments against streamers, where the latter mentioned Adin's card cheating scandal. The streamer stated "respectfully" that he could "not name even one Joe Budden song."